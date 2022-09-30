Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone inflation hits record high 10%, raising pressure on ECB

09/30/2022 | 05:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A shopper pays with a Euro bank note in a market in Nice

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation zoomed past forecasts to hit a fresh record high this month, reinforcing expectations for another jumbo interest rate hike from the European Central Bank in October.

Price growth in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 10.0% in September from 9.1% a month earlier, data from Eurostat showed on Friday, beating expectations for a reading of 9.7%.

Figures a day earlier had shown inflation in Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, jumping to its highest rate since the time of the Korean War 70 years ago.

Inflation was still driven mainly by volatile energy and food prices but continued to broaden out, with virtually all categories, from services to industrial goods, now showing painfully high readings.

That is likely to make uncomfortable reading for the ECB, which targets price growth at 2%, as it suggests that inflation is increasingly being fuelled by excess demand and is at risk of getting entrenched.

Indeed, underlying inflation, which filters out volatile food and fuel prices and is closely watched by the ECB, also jumped to a fresh high, adding to the urgency for more rate hikes after oversized moves in July and September.

Excluding food and fuel prices, inflation jumped to 6.1% from 5.5% while an even narrower measure, which also excludes alcohol and tobacco, rose to 4.8% from 4.3%.

Energy prices were meanwhile up 41% compared to a year ago while unprocessed food was up 13%.

While the ECB's next rate meeting is still almost a month away, a host of policymakers have already made the case for another 75 basis point rate hike after a combined 125 basis points of moves in two meetings, the ECB's fastest pace of policy tightening on record.

Markets now see the 0.75% deposit rate rising to around 2% by the end of the year, then to around 3% next spring before levelling off.

A key problem is that an inflation peak, predicted many times by the ECB, could still be months away as household energy contracts are repriced and sky-high gas prices filter through.

A devastating drought over the summer will keep food prices under pressure while the fall of the euro to a two-decade low against the dollar will raise imported inflation, particularly since the bloc's energy bill is mostly denominated in dollars.

But price pressures may be tamed by a looming recession. Expensive energy and projected gas shortages are draining savings and are likely to eat deep into growth as consumers will have little spare cash left.

The European Systemic Risk Board, the EU's financial risk watchdog, warned on Thursday that a perfect storm may be brewing that could challenge financial stability, as businesses and households yet to recover from the pandemic now face a fresh hit.

Confidence indicators across the bloc have also been plummeting in recent weeks, suggesting that the euro zone may already be in recession with little respite likely until the spring.

This could also provide desperately needed help for the ECB.

Workers would normally demand big pay increases during bouts of high inflation but firms are also facing soaring costs, leaving them little cash to increase wages. This is keeping wage growth muted and offering hope that price growth will eventually stabilize and start retreating next year.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.02% 0.66244 Delayed Quote.5.00%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.20% 1.13817 Delayed Quote.-6.06%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.09% 1.11797 Delayed Quote.-20.72%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) -0.01% 0.743904 Delayed Quote.9.04%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.01% 0.7307 Delayed Quote.-7.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.04% 0.98234 Delayed Quote.-14.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.01% 0.012497 Delayed Quote.8.20%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.16% 0.012294 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.30% 0.57229 Delayed Quote.-17.64%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.04% 1.017998 Delayed Quote.18.51%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:20aStocks, FX set for worst quarter since 2020
RE
05:19aSterling bounces to pre-budget levels in volatile trading
RE
05:18aEU watchdog says banks need $1.2 billion to meet capital rules in full
RE
05:15aKremlin calls for international probe into Nord Streams incidents
RE
05:14aFour French refineries disrupted by fourth day of strikes
RE
05:12aJapan warns market fluctuations could impact economy
RE
05:10aEuro zone inflation hits record high 10%, raising pressure on ECB
RE
05:08aEuro zone unemployment unchanged at record low of 6.6%
RE
05:08aChina to refund individual income tax for some home buyers -finance ministry
RE
05:03aLondon stocks climb on the last day of tumultuous September quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1India's key policy rate raised by 50 bps as widely predicted
2ABB to Sell Remaining Stake in Hitachi Energy to Hitachi
3Asian shares head for worst month since pandemic started
4SalMar – CFO Gunnar Nielsen resigns from his position
5Exclusive-JPMorgan to hire about 2,000 engineers even as economy soften..

HOT NEWS