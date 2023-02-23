Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Euro zone inflation marginally higher in Jan; core also lifted

02/23/2023 | 05:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Customers shop in a Lidl supermarket near Nice

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation was only a touch higher in January than earlier estimated, Eurostat said on Thursday, confirming that price growth is now well past its peak, even if underlying price pressures still show no signs of abating.

Consumer price inflation in the 20 nations sharing the euro eased to 8.6% in January from 9.2% a month earlier, coming in just above the 8.5% estimated earlier this month, when figures from Germany, the bloc's biggest economy, were not yet included.

The data are still likely to make for grim reading at the European Central Bank (ECB) as revisions show core inflation, or price growth excluding volatile food and fuel products, accelerating to 5.3% from 5.2%, confounding initial data for a steady pace.

The ECB has raised rates by a combined 3 percentage points since July to tame inflation and policymakers are now getting concerned that what was initially an energy cost-driven surge, is now broadening out to impact all sectors.

Indeed, worries about underlying inflation have dominated public commentary from policymakers in recent weeks and some have argued that rate hikes should not stop until there is a clear turnaround in core price developments.

Euro zone inflation

Services inflation, the biggest chunk of core inflation, was revised up to 4.4% from 4.2%, likely worrying some because services primarily reflect wage growth and employee earnings are now rising at their fastest pace in years, even if real or inflation-adjusted growth is still negative.

The issue is that underlying inflation is a better reflection of future price developments, so a rate that holds above the ECB's own 2% target, raises the risk of a persistent overshooting.

Markets currently price longer-term inflation at just over 2.4% and ECB board member Isabel Schnabel has already said that markets may still be underestimating the persistence of inflation as "broad disinflation" has not yet started.

Schnabel also said that even a turnaround in underlying inflation is not sufficient to stop monetary tightening as the decline in energy costs rather than more persistent components would likely account for the shift.

The ECB has already promised another 50-basis point interest rate hike in March and markets then see another 75 basis points of moves thereafter, putting the rate peak in the vicinity of 3.75%.

Energy price inflation was revised to 18.9% in January from an initial 17.2%, but that is still down from 25.5% in December.

Latvia had the highest inflation in the euro zone with a rate above 21%, while Luxembourg and Spain had the slowest at just under 6%.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.20% 0.64329 Delayed Quote.1.21%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) -0.02% 1.13549 Delayed Quote.0.63%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.18% 0.697355 Delayed Quote.0.58%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.22% 0.011411 Delayed Quote.0.37%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.10% 0.94402 Delayed Quote.0.48%
Latest news "Economy"
05:49aEU Commission staff told to remove TikTok from phones, EU industry chief says
RE
05:48aGermany Issues EUR4 Billion in August 2053 Bund Syndicated Tap
DJ
05:45aFinland to send three Leopard tanks to Ukraine
RE
05:42aItaly's CAME looks at Milan listing before summer break - sources
RE
05:37aA quarter of British firms expect to raise prices in March, ONS says
RE
05:34aU.S. to 'quickly' nominate candidate to lead World Bank, Yellen says
RE
05:30aEuro zone inflation marginally higher in Jan; core also lifted
RE
05:28aSEC opposes Binance.US' $1 billion Voyager deal - CoinDesk
RE
05:26aBotswana central bank holds monetary policy rate steady
RE
05:21aAnalysis-China's role as Ukraine peacemaker raises doubt as it 'deepens' Russia ties
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks struggle to make headway as rate rises loom
2SBB continues to increase its focus on social infrastructure - evaluate..
3VGP NV: Financial Result for FY2022
4Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mixed as Investors Parse Fed Min..
5Czech businessman Kretinsky looking to raise his stake in Fnac Darty, B..

HOT NEWS