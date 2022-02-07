Euro zone inflation may subside before becoming entrenched, Lagarde says

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - European Central Bank President
Christine Lagarde appeared to downplay inflation concerns on
Monday, arguing that price pressures could still subside before
becoming entrenched and high energy costs would be a drag on
prices further out.
Pointing to mounting inflation risks, the ECB opened the
door last week to an interest rate hike later in 2022 and said
that a March 10 meeting will be crucial in deciding how quickly
the central bank would wind down its long-running bond-buying
scheme, a cornerstone of its stimulus efforts.
But speaking to the European Parliament's Committee on
Economic and Monetary Affairs, Lagarde appeared cautious,
warning that the euro zone has in the past been "particularly
vulnerable" to high energy costs, which weaken household
spending power and thus reduce inflation over the medium term.
"We have to bear in mind that demand conditions in the euro
area do not show the same signs of overheating that can be
observed in other major economies,"
"This increases the likelihood that the current price
pressures will subside before becoming entrenched, enabling us
to deliver on our 2% target over the medium term," she said.
"The chances have increased that inflation will stabilize at
our target. There are no signals that inflation will be
persistently and significantly above our target over the medium
term, which would require measurable tightening," she added.
While Lagarde herself did not commit last week to any
decision, several policymakers argued that the first move will
be to speed up an exit from the bond-buying scheme, which is due
to run indefinitely but at least until October.
An interest rate increase could only come thereafter but
quicker tapering could mean a raise, the first since 2011,
before the end of the year.
"There is a defined sequencing between the end of our net
asset purchases and the lift-off date," Lagarde said. "A rate
hike will not occur before our net asset purchases finish."
"Any adjustment to our policy will be gradual," she added.
Markets now price around 50 basis points of rate hikes this
year but economists are more cautious, with most predicting the
first move either at the end of the year or early 2023.
(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa
Editing by Paul Simao)