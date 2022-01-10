Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone investor morale rises slightly as mood stabilises

01/10/2022 | 04:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A businessman walks on the esplanade of La Defense, in the financial and business district west of Paris

BERLIN (Reuters) - Investor morale in the euro zone rose in January as economic momentum is not expected to slow down despite new virus variants and rising coronavirus infections, a survey showed on Monday.

Sentix's index for the euro zone increased to 14.9 from 13.5 in the previous month. Analysts had on average expected the January reading to come in at 12.0, according to a Reuters poll.

A current conditions index rose to 16.3 in January from 13.3, the first increase since September.

An expectations index fell slightly to 13.5 from 13.8.

Sentix Managing Director Patrick Hussy said expectations were stabilizing at around the previous month's level due to the continued effects of supply bottlenecks and high inflation figures.

Sentix surveyed 1,163 investors from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.40% 0.63458 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.19% 1.19911 Delayed Quote.0.50%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.39% 0.699154 Delayed Quote.0.00%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.46% 0.011902 Delayed Quote.0.47%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.15% 0.882145 Delayed Quote.0.08%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:49aLondon Shares Fall as House Builders Drop on Cladding Issue
DJ
04:42aIndonesia may allow coal exports to resume Monday or Tuesday - minister
RE
04:41aEuro zone investor morale rises slightly as mood stabilises
RE
04:41aHousebuilders dent London's FTSE 100 even as banks gain
RE
04:41aChina urges its consumer goods firms to make more 'innovative' products
RE
04:39aStocks sag as U.S. yields climb higher
RE
04:38aDollar ticks up as case for March Fed hike grows
RE
04:38aSTATES OF GUERNSEY : New Household Income (2019 and 2020) Report
PU
04:35aStocks sag as U.S. yields climb higher
RE
04:34aSterling steadies close to its recent highs vs euro and dollar
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1French tech company Atos issues new profit warning, causing its shares ..
2Analysis-Shrink to fit: the year Big Oil starts to become Small Oil
3Chinese developer Shimao puts all property projects on sale - Caixin
4Dollar ticks up as case for March Fed hike grows
5Atos : conference call

HOT NEWS