Euro zone lending growth slows further amid downturn

Lending to businesses in the 20 nation currency bloc expanded by 6.1% in January after a 6.3% rise a month earlier while household credit growth slowed to 3.6% from 3.8%.

An earlier ECB survey showed banks already tightened access to credit in the fourth quarter by the most since the bloc's debt crisis a decade ago and predicted even more restrictive lending policies for the three months to March.

The monthly flow of loans to companies was a mere 2 billion euros but that is still an improvement on the negative 25 billion euro reading a month earlier.

Growth in the M3 measure of money circulating in the euro zone meanwhile fell to 3.5% from 4.1%, coming well below expectations for 3.9% in a Reuters survey.

