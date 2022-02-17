Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone may have turned page on low inflation, ECB's Lane says

02/17/2022 | 11:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: European Central Bank Chief Economist Philip Lane speaks during a Reuters Newsmaker event in New York

FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The ultra-low inflation seen in the euro zone until recently are unlikely to return even after the pandemic is over, the European Central Bank's chief economist Philip Lane said, citing changes in the global economy among other factors.

Lane had dismissed the notion of a new era for inflation until recently but he has been revising his view, setting the stage for a policy shift at the ECB after nearly a decade of ultra-low interest rates and massive bond purchases.

"There are several factors indicating that the excessively-low inflation environment that prevailed from 2014 to 2019 (a period over which annual inflation averaged just 0.9%) might not re-emerge even after the pandemic cycle is over," Lane told an MNI event.

He credited the unprecedented economic support deployed by euro zone governments and the ECB itself in response to the coronavirus pandemic, but also structural changes such as fewer exports by China.

The ECB is under market pressure to raise rates on bank deposits, currently at minus 0.5%, in the face of stubbornly high euro zone inflation. This hit 5.1% in January, well over twice the ECB's 2% target.

Lane said the pace of any policy change would depend on whether the ECB expected inflation to settle below, at or above 2%.

"The size and frequency of interest rate moves depend on the kind of regime you think you're in," Lane said. "I am not saying (25 basis points) is a bad increment but there are other increments possible."

Since he did not anticipate runaway inflation, Lane said "gradualism" would make sense in the present circumstances - a point also made earlier by fellow ECB policymaker and Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos.

The International Monetary Fund backed the ECB's easy monetary stance in a blog post on Thursday, predicting inflation would fall below the central bank's target after "transient boosts" from supply snags that may extend into next year.

The ECB will publish its own projections on March 10, when it is also expected to chart a path for winding down its bond-buying stimulus programme - a precursor to higher rates.

Its policymakers have credited bond purchases for keeping the economy afloat during the coronavirus pandemic but they are also growing worried about the risks of having hundreds of billion euros worth of debt on the ECB's own balance sheet.

(Reporting By Francesco CanepaEditing by Gareth Jones and John Stonestreet)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.12% 0.63328 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.30% 1.19816 Delayed Quote.0.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.05% 0.69314 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.01% 0.011717 Delayed Quote.-0.68%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.03% 0.879554 Delayed Quote.0.13%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:17aBrimming European LNG terminals have limited space for more gas
RE
11:15aU.S. Senate aims for prompt passage of stop-gap bill to avert government shutdown
RE
11:15aFord, Volvo join Redwood in EV battery recycling push in California
RE
11:15aCOLUMN-U.S. DIESEL STOCKS SET TO FALL CRITICALLY LOW : Kemp
RE
11:13aTwo U.S. Big Tech antitrust bills backed by publisher trade group
RE
11:12aU.S. says war appears imminent after shelling on Ukraine front line
RE
11:11aExplainer-New state laws are fueling a U.S. debate over voting access; here's how
RE
11:10aRussia expulsion of U.S. deputy ambassador 'unprovoked' - White House
RE
11:09aU.S. says war appears imminent after shelling on Ukraine front line
RE
11:08aMexico border city auto workers gear up for union vote in trade deal test
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Amazon accepts Visa credit cards in global truce over fees
2Analyst recommendations: Airbnb, Avis, Pfizer, Roblox, 3M...
3Stocks stumble as Ukraine tensions worsen, investors seek safety in gol..
4Nokia Oyj : research finds CSPs have catching up to do to deliver on 5G..
5Orange sees return to core profit growth in 2022

HOT NEWS