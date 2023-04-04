EU statistics office Eurostat said on Tuesday that prices at factory gates in the 20 countries sharing the euro declined by 0.5% month-on-month in February for a 13.2% year-on-year increase.
This marks a steady deceleration from the 43.4% peak in August, when energy prices were more than twice their level a year earlier.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly fall in prices of 0.3% and a year-on-year deceleration to 13.3%.
The energy component dropped by 1.6%, although was still up 17.4% from a year earlier, when Russia's invaded Ukraine.
Without volatile energy, producer prices were 0.2% higher month-on-month and up 10.2% year-on-year.
Producer prices are an early signal of inflationary trends because their changes are usually transferred onto final consumers.
Consumer inflation dropped by the most on record to 6.3% in March, but underlying inflation hit a new all-time high. The European Central Bank wants to keep inflation at 2.0% and has been raising interest rates repeatedly to curb price growth.
For Eurostat release, click on:
http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/news/news-releases
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)