Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone retail sales up in October on non-food purchases

12/03/2021 | 05:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: COVID-19 pandemic in Cologne

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales rose in line with expectations in October as consumers spent more on non-food purchases, particularly online, data from Eurostat showed on Friday.

Retail sales, a proxy for consumer demand, in the 19 countries sharing the euro, gained 0.2% month-on-month in October and were up 1.4% from a year earlier, the European Union's statistics office said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected increases of respectively 0.2% and 1.2%.

With energy prices having soared and coronavirus infections rising, resulting in renewed restrictions, consumers are expected to become more cautious in the coming months.

Consumer sentiment declined for the second consecutive month in November, a survey by the European Commission showed on Monday, with households less upbeat about their intentions to make major purchases and about the general economic situation.

Eurostat said car fuel sales rose 1.3% in October while food, drinks and tobacco sales dipped 0.1%. Non-food sales increased by 0.4%, including a 3.2% rise in Internet and mail order sales.

Within the euro zone, Slovenia and Portugal recorded the steepest rises and Latvia, Austria and Estonia the greatest declines.

For Eurostat release, click on:

http://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/news/news-releases

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:26aShell wins court case to start seismic surveys offshore South Africa
RE
05:19aOil rises as OPEC+ poised to act if demand weakens
RE
05:18aIndonesia governor says will signal policy rate moves ahead of time
RE
05:18aECB likely to avoid a long-term commitment in December -Lagarde
RE
05:17aEquities attempt rebound despite Omicron and Fed tightening bets
RE
05:14aREUTERS NEXT-Notable quotes from the Reuters Next conference
RE
05:10aSri Lanka suspend cooking gas cylinder sales over mystery explosions
RE
05:05aCanadian dollar seen higher if BoC takes lead on rate hikes
RE
05:05aCanadian dollar seen up 4.1% at 1.23/usd in one year, compared with november's forecast of 1.22
RE
05:05aCanadian dollar to rise 2.4% to 1.25/usd in three months, versus 1.24 in november poll
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Equities attempt rebound despite Omicron and Fed tightening bets
2DIDI PLANS TO COMPLETE DUAL PRIMARY LISTING IN HONG KONG IN NEXT THREE ..
3ECB's Knot: high inflation could warrant rate hike in 2023
4Omicron may throw wrench in companies' plans to return to office
5UK Regulator Won't Refer Thermo Fisher's Acquisition of PPD for Further..

HOT NEWS