Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone retail sales weaker than expected in July

09/03/2021 | 05:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bonn

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone retail sales, a proxy for consumer demand, were much weaker than expected in July, pulled down mainly by a sharp fall in the number of goods bought online.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said on Friday that retail sales in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell 2.3% in July against June, but were still 3.1% higher than in July 2020.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1% monthly increase and a 4.8% year-on-year rise.

June sales were revised up a little, to a rise of 1.8% from 1.5% month-on-month and to 5.4% from 5.0% year-on-year.

Eurostat said internet and mail order sales fell the most in the month in July, declining 7.3%, while sales of automotive fuel dropped 1.6% and sales of food were down 0.7% on the month.

Still, measured against July 2020, all the retail sales numbers were up, with online sales 11.2% higher, automotive fuel up 0.6% and food sales 1.1% stronger.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.51% 0.62585 Delayed Quote.-1.25%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.00% 1.16511 Delayed Quote.3.95%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.10% 0.67161 Delayed Quote.3.97%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.06% 0.011522 Delayed Quote.3.24%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) 0.03% 0.842432 Delayed Quote.3.15%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:09aAsia, Mideast utilities turn to dirtier fuel as LNG prices bite
RE
05:07aEuro zone retail sales weaker than expected in July
RE
04:59aBritain set to raise taxes to pay for social care - reports
RE
04:51aASHMORE : Turkish lira slips as inflation jumps above interest rate
RE
04:40aChina securities regulator announces draft rules for new stock exchange
RE
04:39aFTSE Rises as Traders Eye US Jobs Data
DJ
04:37aChina securities regulator says it will transfer 'select tier' shares on beijing's new third board to new beijing stock exchange
RE
04:36aClimate NGOs in Germany threaten legal action against VW, Daimler, BMW
RE
04:35aUK economy lost more momentum in August, PMI survey shows
RE
04:35aInvestors poised to review Fed tapering bets on payrolls data
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe
2Exclusive: U.S. funding tapped for Pacific undersea cable after China r..
3U.S. has no plans to release billions in Afghan assets, Treasury says
4GM to cut North American production, citing chip shortage
5Eurostoxx 50 : European stocks slip as U.S. jobs caution offsets strong..

HOT NEWS