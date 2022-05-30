Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone sentiment barely changed in May, inflation expectations ease

05/30/2022 | 05:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The skyline of La Defense business district seen from Paris

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone economic sentiment barely changed in May as slightly greater optimism in services and among consumers offset an ebbing of confidence in industry, data showed on Monday.

The European Commission's monthly survey showed economic sentiment in the 19 countries sharing the euro inched higher to 105.0 in May from 104.9 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had expected a reading of 104.9 in May.

Sentiment in industry fell to 6.3 points from 7.7 in April, but optimism in services, the economy's biggest sector, rose to 14.0 from 13.6 in April. Consumer confidence improved to -21.1 from -22.0.

Consumer inflation expectations, which reached an all-time high in March, continued to decline, slipping to 45.6 in May from 50.0 in April and were also lower among manufacturers at 56.1, down from a record high of 60.0 in April.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:47aMona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt
RE
05:44aStellantis and Toyota to expand partnership with large commercial van
RE
05:32aAnalysis-Turkey's recurring currency nightmare strikes again
RE
05:31aHow a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars
RE
05:31aAnalysis-How the Ukraine conflict is reshaping global oil markets
RE
05:30aDollar resumes slide as stock markets tentatively pick up
RE
05:27aNATO's support for Ukraine is unbreakable, Spain's PM Sanchez says
RE
05:27aSpain's pm sanchez says nato's support to ukraine is unbreakable…
RE
05:25aMalaysia's Petronas to trade some Canadian, U.S. LNG in spot market
RE
05:25aFTSE 100 Rises on Easing Fed, China Covid Worries -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP N.V. : Upgraded by Goldman Sachs
2Magnora ASA: Helios to divest solar parks of 32MWp to Solgrid
3How a cheap component could help kill off combustion cars
4Nokia strengthens partnership with Microsoft to enhance performance at ..
5As shortage persists, Reckitt tightens grip on U.S. baby formula market

HOT NEWS