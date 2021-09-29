Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone sentiment edges up in Sept, defies expectations of drop

09/29/2021 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The euro sign is photographed in front of the former head quarter of the European Central Bank in Frankfurt

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone economic sentiment edged higher in September after a fall in August, boosted by optimism among consumers and in the industry and construction sectors, while inflation expectations continued to rise among manufacturers and consumers alike.

The European Commission's economic sentiment indicator rose to 117.8 in September, from 117.6 in August, after hitting an all-time high of 119.0 in July.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected sentiment to ease in September to 116.9, mainly because of an expected weakening in industry and services.

But Commission data showed sentiment in industry improved to 14.1 from 13.8 in August, though it did decline in services to 15.1 from 16.8.

Consumers became more optimistic as well, with a reading of -4.0, up from -5.3 in August, and in the construction sector the indicator rose to 7.5 from 5.5, helping offset the decline in the retail sector to 1.3 from 4.6.

The economic rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic and rapidly rising energy prices also drove higher inflation expectations among consumers and manufacturers.

Selling price expectations among manufacturers rose to 38.2 points, setting a new record high since the survey began in 2000, while consumer inflation expectations rose to 33.1 from 31.1 in August, approaching the 38.7 record from August 2001.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:17aLuxury carmaker Rolls-Royce to switch to all electric range by 2030
RE
08:15aUK watchdog sets out plans for a 'synthetic' Libor rate
RE
08:14aChina's metal consumers to feel supply sting from forced power cuts
RE
08:11aEuro zone sentiment edges up in Sept, defies expectations of drop
RE
08:07aFrance accuses Britain of holding fishermen "hostage" for political gain
RE
08:02aUK retail's 100 million stg man - Frasers investors back next CEO's bonus scheme
RE
08:00aRussia arrests top cybersecurity executive in treason case
RE
07:56aOPEC+ seen sticking to November output plans, despite $80 oil
RE
07:42aMINISTRY OF POWER OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Redesigns Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) Mechanism
PU
07:40aChina's Belt and Road plans losing momentum as opposition, debt mount -study
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Another crisis looms
2Fed's Powell faces heated questions on trading, regulation and diversit..
3Lucid to start deliveries of electric cars with range exceeding Tesla's..
4BlackRock says it is dipping its toes back in to China after rout
5Engie Brasil Energia S A : executes ASSÚ SOL acquisition

HOT NEWS