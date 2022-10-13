Euro zone stocks, bonds dive after U.S. inflation data

U.S. government data showed consumer prices accelerated at a rate of 8.2% in the 12 months to September, above expectations for a rise of 8.1% following August's 8.3% increase.

The core rate of inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, rose by 6.6% last month, against expectations for an increase of 6.5% and compared with August's 6.3% rate.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slid after the report, last trading down 0.8%, having shown a daily gain of 0.8% ahead of the data.

German 10-year bond yields, which serve as the benchmark for the rest of the euro zone, came under pressure. They were last flat at 2.304%, compared with 2.229% right before the data.

The euro was last down 0.7% at $0.9636, having shown a daily gain of 0.47% before the inflation report.

The Fed is expected to increase rates, which currently stand at 3.125%, by at least 75 bps next month and to continue raising them into next year. Markets show investors now expect U.S. rates to peak at around 4.85% in March, compared with a peak of 4.65% in May that was priced in right before the data.

