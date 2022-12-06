Euro zone yields ease after ECB officials hint at peak in rates

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond
yields fell for the first time in three days on Tuesday, after
two European Central Bank officials signalled inflation and
rates may be close to peaking in the run-up to a raft of major
central bank decisions.
Some of the world's most influential central banks hold
their final policy meetings of the year next week and much of
the market action over the past month has focused more around
how little, rather than by how much, they might raise rates.
The ECB, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England
all meet next week to discuss monetary policy. Even though
inflation is still flaring, investors are attaching a growing
chance that the first two will raise rates by just half a point,
rather than three quarters of a point.
"Starting December, it seems that markets are getting a bit
more cautious and we have the big central banks meeting next
week," said Pooja Kumra, senior European rates strategist at TD
Securities.
Benchmark 10-year German Bunds were last
yielding 1.839%, down 4 basis point on the day, while the
two-year Schatz yield edged down 5 bps to 2.068%.
The gap between the two, known as the yield curve, is around
26 bps - its most negative in 30 years, having flipped below
zero in early November.
Kumra said a 2% yield on 10-year Bunds was "a bit too
optimistic" given that the ECB will almost certainly give some
kind of steer on how it plans to unload the longer-dated bonds
on its balance sheet.
"We do like holding a short bias in Bunds from here and a
steepening view on the curve," she said.
Peripheral euro zone debt got a lift after ECB chief
economist Philip Lane told the Milano Finanza daily he believed
the peak in inflation was probably close, although more rate
hikes would be necessary to bring price pressures down.
ECB Governing Council member Constantinos Herodotou told a
Bloomberg event on Tuesday that euro zone rates will rise again,
but were very near their "neutral level".
Italian 10-year BTPs were down 5 bps at 3.697%,
while 10-year Spanish yields fell 5 bps to 2.83%.
Markets show investors widely expect a 50-bps rise in the
ECB's 1.5% deposit rate on Dec. 15 before a string of further
moves in 2023 that could carry the rate to near 3%.
The ECB has already raised rates by a total of 200 basis
points this year.
"So far, only a minority has pushed for a 75bp hike at the
15 December meeting, cementing expectations of a smaller 50bp
move. Instead, focus has been on the timing and size of its bond
portfolio reduction, with little noticeable market impact so
far," ING strategists led by Padraig Garvey said.
"Indeed, 10-year Bund yields have rallied 50 bps since their
October peak, and 10-year Italy has outperformed them by more
than 60 bps," they said.
(Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Crispian
Balmer and Arun Koyyur)