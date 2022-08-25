Euro zone yields edge lower ahead of ECB minutes, Jackson Hole

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged lower but not
far from multi-week highs on Thursday as investors await the
minutes of the European Central Bank's July meeting.
At that meeting the ECB raised interest rates by 50 basis
points (bps) - double what it had previously guided - and
launched a new bond buying scheme, the Transmission Protection
Instrument (TPI), to limit a widening between highly indebted
member states' borrowing costs and Germany's.
The minutes, expected at 1130 GMT, will shed light on the
bank's decision as markets try and gauge what its next move will
be.
They come as money markets are now pricing in around 100 bps
of ECB rate hikes by October. A 50 bps hike is fully priced in
for September, plus around a 20% chance of a 75 bps move.
Those bets have recently risen significantly with another
sharp rise in natural gas prices and Russia signalling further
supply squeezes. These have fuelled inflation fears in the euro
zone, where price growth rose to a record high of 8.9% in July,
more than four times the ECB's 2% target, and triggered hawkish
rhetoric from ECB policymakers.
On Thursday, by 1051 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was down
3 bps to 1.33% after touching 1.39% at the start of the day, the
highest since early July that it first rose to on Wednesday.
The two-year yield fell 7 bps to 0.84%, having risen to
0.94% on Wednesday.
Italy's 10-year yield was down 9 bps to 3.58%, with the
closely watched risk premium over German peers falling to 224
bps, below near one-month highs hit earlier in the week over 230
bps.
Yields fell even as gas prices continued rising on Thursday,
with the Dutch contract for September delivery rising another
2%.
German business morale also fell less than expected, the Ifo
institute's survey showed, and the country's economy grew in the
second quarter, beating analyst expectations, figures that would
usually be expected to push yields higher.
"In the past week and a half or so, the bond rallies we had
in the morning were heavily sold into so let's see if this is
the case again or if we are seeing a short-covering rally ahead
of Jackson Hole," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist
at ING. He was referring to the annual conference in the United
States of top central bankers from around the world starting on
Thursday.
"Everyone expects (Fed Chairman Jerome) Powell to be hawkish
which makes me think that the bar is actually high for him to
push rates up," Bouvet said.
