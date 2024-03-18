March 18 (Reuters) - Euro zone yields edged up on Monday in a week packed with economic data and high-profile central bank meetings.

Analysts will focus on the Federal Reserve’s dot plot rate forecasts and the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) possible end of its ultra-loose monetary policy.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro zone's benchmark, was up 2 basis points (bps) at 2.46%.

They jumped last week, recording the biggest rise since July 2023 as markets scaled back bets on future European Central Bank rate cuts on the back of strong U.S. economic data.

U.S. producer and consumer prices increased solidly in February while job growth accelerated.

In the euro area, money markets priced 84 bps of European Central Bank rate cuts by year-end from 85 bps late on Friday and around 100 bps early last week.

The Fed is expected to hold rates steady on Wednesday, with the market focused on policymakers' updated economic and interest rate projections.

"Our U.S. economists expect Chair (Jerome) Powell to continue to guide toward cuts this year and the median dot for 2024 to stay put, implying 75 bps of cuts," said Citi in a research note to clients.

The BoE will likely keep investors guessing about when it will likely start cutting interest rates as it waits for clearer signs that inflation pressures are being quashed.

A Reuters poll taken in March showed that 35% of economists expect the BOJ to end negative rates at the meeting ending on Tuesday, up from the previous month's 7% but still below 62% projecting such action at a subsequent April 25-26 meeting.

“The immediate impact of BoJ policy change on global rates is likely to be limited but one potential channel of future spillover will be Japanese bank long positioning in U.S. Treasuries,” said Shusuke Yamada, strategist at BofA Japan.

“Higher Japanese government bond (JGB) yields and a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries (USTs) could lead banks to rebalance from USTs to JGBs,” he added.

The market's attention is shifting to any clues the BOJ could give on the pace of any interest rate hikes, as such a move could affect the policy paths of major central banks.

Key economic data are due later in the week, including Purchasing Managers' Indexes from the euro area, the UK and the U.S. Meanwhile, the German Ifo and ZEW research institutes will issue economic forecasts and the investor morale index.

Italian bond prices slightly outperformed their peers, with the 10-year yield flat at 3.70%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields – a gauge of the risk premium investors ask to hold bonds of the euro area's most indebted countries – tightened 2 bps to 123 bps. Last week it hit 115.40 bps, its lowest in over two years.

Investors watch the spreads' tightening across bond markets as they put aside concerns about Italy's budget deficit and reckoned that a resilient economy will control the critical debt-to-GDP ratio.

Italy's budget deficit was far higher than targeted last year, but its public debt ratio fell thanks to strong inflation and firmer-than-expected economic growth. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by Bernadette Baum and Chizu Nomiyama) ;))