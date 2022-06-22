Euro zone yields fall, spreads widen on declining risk appetite

June 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell
and spreads between core and periphery widened on Wednesday with
investors rushing into safe-haven assets as risk appetite
dropped on persistent worries about the economic outlook.
European equities and U.S. stock futures plunged as concerns
about interest rates and inflation remained a key focus for
investors.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the bloc's
benchmark, fell 7 basis points (bps) to 1.692%. It hit its
highest since January 2014 at 1.926% on Thursday.
Italy's 10-year yield fell 4 bps to 3.75%, with the spread
between Italian and German 10-year yields widening 2.5 bps to
205.
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said he was leaving
the 5-Star Movement to form a new parliamentary group backing
the government, in a move that threatens to bring instability to
Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition.
"This move might trigger a bit of volatility, but I don't
think it will weigh much with the (Italian-German) spread at the
current levels," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income
specialist at Allianz Global Investors.
"At the moment, I don't see any consequences for the
stability of the Draghi government," he added.
Investors will focus on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome
Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee later in
the session. The U.S. central bank is poised to deliver another
bigger-than-usual rate hike in July as it seeks to tame
inflation at more than three times its 2% goal.
Analysts reckon that the tool to prevent an excessive
divergence in borrowing costs across the euro area that the
European Central Bank announced last week would make it easier
for the ECB to tighten its monetary policy.
"The impression thus thickens that they (ECB's doves) could
aim for a gentlemen's agreement, offering higher rates in return
for more profound changes to the ECB's role in the monetary
union," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.
ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday the
tool to combat rising government debt yields in some euro zone
countries should not interfere with the bank's aim to control
inflation.
"It seems to us that the macro environment is conducive of
rates testing higher levels still, with 3.5% and 2% the obvious
near term targets for 10Y Treasuries and Bund," ING analysts
said in a note.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Angus MacSwan)