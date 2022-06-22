Log in
News: Latest News
Euro zone yields fall, spreads widen on declining risk appetite

06/22/2022 | 03:43am EDT
June 22 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell and spreads between core and periphery widened on Wednesday with investors rushing into safe-haven assets as risk appetite dropped on persistent worries about the economic outlook.

European equities and U.S. stock futures plunged as concerns about interest rates and inflation remained a key focus for investors.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the bloc's benchmark, fell 7 basis points (bps) to 1.692%. It hit its highest since January 2014 at 1.926% on Thursday.

Italy's 10-year yield fell 4 bps to 3.75%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widening 2.5 bps to 205.

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said he was leaving the 5-Star Movement to form a new parliamentary group backing the government, in a move that threatens to bring instability to Prime Minister Mario Draghi's coalition.

"This move might trigger a bit of volatility, but I don't think it will weigh much with the (Italian-German) spread at the current levels," said Massimiliano Maxia, senior fixed income specialist at Allianz Global Investors.

"At the moment, I don't see any consequences for the stability of the Draghi government," he added.

Investors will focus on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee later in the session. The U.S. central bank is poised to deliver another bigger-than-usual rate hike in July as it seeks to tame inflation at more than three times its 2% goal.

Analysts reckon that the tool to prevent an excessive divergence in borrowing costs across the euro area that the European Central Bank announced last week would make it easier for the ECB to tighten its monetary policy.

"The impression thus thickens that they (ECB's doves) could aim for a gentlemen's agreement, offering higher rates in return for more profound changes to the ECB's role in the monetary union," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Wednesday the tool to combat rising government debt yields in some euro zone countries should not interfere with the bank's aim to control inflation.

"It seems to us that the macro environment is conducive of rates testing higher levels still, with 3.5% and 2% the obvious near term targets for 10Y Treasuries and Bund," ING analysts said in a note. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Angus MacSwan)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS