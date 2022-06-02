Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Euro zone yields hit fresh multi-year highs on inflation worries

06/02/2022 | 04:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 2 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose to fresh multi-year highs on Thursday after inflation data released earlier this week boosted expectations that the European Central Bank might accelerate its tightening path.

Investors will focus on U.S. labour data releases, which may shape markets over the next two days, with potential upward pressure on real and nominal yields.

Possible robust data from the U.S. "will most likely be flanked by ongoing hawkish central bank rhetoric", Unicredit strategists said in a note to clients.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield rose 2.5 basis points (bps) to 2.08%, its highest since July 2014.

The 5-year and the 2-year bond yields rose respectively to the highest since January 2014 and November 2011 at 0.934% and 0.584%.

Unicredit analysts also flagged that "Austrian governing council member Robert Holzmann (on Wednesday) again called for a faster pace of policy normalisation, arguing that 'the data over the summer now need to disprove the case for a 50bp hike early in this hiking cycle'".

Money markets are still discounting 120 bps of ECB rate hikes by year-end from around 105 bps last week, including a 30% chance of an additional 25 bps move beyond the fully-priced 25 bps in July.

The European Central Bank's steps towards normalising monetary policy will bring it in line with market conditions, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Wednesday.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 4.5 bps to 3.246, its highest level since November 2018.

The yield spread between 10-year Italian and German bonds widened to 203 bps.

Across the Atlantic, the Bank of Canada (BoC) opened the door to a more aggressive pace of tightening on Wednesday, saying it was prepared to act "more forcefully" if needed to tame inflation, even as it went ahead with a historic second consecutive 50-basis-point rate increase.

"The BoC is not normally a leading indicator for the Fed," Moritz Paysen, forex and rates advisor at Berenberg said.

But "the Boc did something that cannot be ruled out for the Fed. It put a 75 basis point rate hike back on the table after seemingly taking it off the table a few months ago," he added. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise) ;))


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:45aRussia's national depository to replace Citi as Eurobond servicing agent
RE
04:44aSweden's ruling Social Democrats gain support ahead of September election
RE
04:43aBeijing city reports one new community COVID case in 15 hours to 3 pm Thursday
RE
04:40aIndia weighs panel to rule on appeals against social media takedowns
RE
04:39aChina 'firmly' opposes U.S.-Taiwan trade initiative
RE
04:37aDefeat device car owners entitled to damages - EU court adviser
RE
04:36aRussia tightens grip on Ukrainian city, raps U.S. for supplying rockets
RE
04:34aShares steady as oil drops on talk of output boost
RE
04:33aShares steady as oil drops on talk of output boost
RE
04:32aChinese stocks rise on stimulus, Shanghai reopening; COVID uncertainty lingers
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Who is Javier Olivan, Meta's next COO?
2Saudi Arabia to raise oil production if Russian output falls under sanc..
3Mithra Pharmaceuticals S A : Exercise of a Call Option from Goldman Sac..
4OC Oerlikon : Oerlikon Barmag – focus on eccentric screw pumps an..
5Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' Sheryl Sandberg to leave after 14 years

HOT NEWS