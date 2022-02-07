Euro zone yields rise ahead of Lagarde testimony, Italy lags

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged
higher on Monday, after jumping to multi-year highs last week as
investors ramped up their bets on rate hikes as the European
Central Bank opened the door to speculation for a monetary
tightening in March.
Some investors expect that ECB President Christine Lagarde
might try to appease rate hike jitters at her testimony before
the EU Parliament later in the day.
Italian bond prices were underperforming their peers, as a
faster-than-expected monetary tightening would hurt more bonds
of most indebted countries.
Money markets are currently pricing an 80% chance of a rate
hike in June and a rate hike of more than 50 basis points by
December 2022.
"After the selloff has pushed several valuations to
extremes, the market may reflect about the pace and magnitude of
the looming policy tightening," Commerzbank analysts said.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of
the bloc, rose 1 basis point to 0.218%, just off its highest
level since January 2018 hit on Friday.
The 5-year yield was in positive territory at 0.026%, up 3
bps. The 2-year yield hit a fresh high since September 2015 at
-0.21%.
Lagarde will speak before the EU Parliament's Committee on
Economic and Monetary Affairs at 1545 GMT.
"Following the hawkish turn in the press conference on Feb.
3, the focus will be on whether there is any dovish pushback,"
Citi analysts said in a note, mentioning Lagarde and a speech of
the ECB chief economist Philip Lane due on Thursday.
The ECB could end its stimulus programme earlier than
planned, but it is unlikely to raise its primary interest rate
in July as investors are expecting, ECB policymaker Martins
Kazaks told Reuters.
"I expect the ECB to reiterate its statements and
successively prepare the market for a first-rate hike in Q4 2022
or Q1 2023," Berenberg analysts said.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 7.5 bps to
1.831%, hitting a fresh high since May 2020.
The closely watched spread between German and Italian
10-year yield widening to 159 bps, its widest since September
2020.
"Following the sharp money market repricing and spread
widening, she (Lagarde) is also likely to reassure that the exit
process will follow the sequence and will in all likelihood be
gradual, which could argue for some near-term stabilisation,"
Commerzbank analysts added.
(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Rashmi Aich)