Euro zone yields rise ahead of Lagarde testimony, Italy lags

02/07/2022 | 09:20am GMT
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields edged higher on Monday, after jumping to multi-year highs last week as investors ramped up their bets on rate hikes as the European Central Bank opened the door to speculation for a monetary tightening in March.

Some investors expect that ECB President Christine Lagarde might try to appease rate hike jitters at her testimony before the EU Parliament later in the day.

Italian bond prices were underperforming their peers, as a faster-than-expected monetary tightening would hurt more bonds of most indebted countries.

Money markets are currently pricing an 80% chance of a rate hike in June and a rate hike of more than 50 basis points by December 2022.

"After the selloff has pushed several valuations to extremes, the market may reflect about the pace and magnitude of the looming policy tightening," Commerzbank analysts said.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 1 basis point to 0.218%, just off its highest level since January 2018 hit on Friday.

The 5-year yield was in positive territory at 0.026%, up 3 bps. The 2-year yield hit a fresh high since September 2015 at -0.21%.

Lagarde will speak before the EU Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs at 1545 GMT.

"Following the hawkish turn in the press conference on Feb. 3, the focus will be on whether there is any dovish pushback," Citi analysts said in a note, mentioning Lagarde and a speech of the ECB chief economist Philip Lane due on Thursday.

The ECB could end its stimulus programme earlier than planned, but it is unlikely to raise its primary interest rate in July as investors are expecting, ECB policymaker Martins Kazaks told Reuters.

"I expect the ECB to reiterate its statements and successively prepare the market for a first-rate hike in Q4 2022 or Q1 2023," Berenberg analysts said.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 7.5 bps to 1.831%, hitting a fresh high since May 2020.

The closely watched spread between German and Italian 10-year yield widening to 159 bps, its widest since September 2020.

"Following the sharp money market repricing and spread widening, she (Lagarde) is also likely to reassure that the exit process will follow the sequence and will in all likelihood be gradual, which could argue for some near-term stabilisation," Commerzbank analysts added. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS