Euro zone yields rise as rush to safe-haven assets pauses

July 4 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on
Monday as investors took a break from their rush late last week
into safe-haven assets amid recession fears.
Analysts continued to fear recession over inflation while
scaling back their expectations about future European Central
Bank (ECB) interest rate rises.
Money markets were pricing in around 135 basis points of ECB
rate hikes by year-end, from 140 bps last week and 155 bps the
week before.
Citi analysts said a range of 1% to 1.5% for the 10-year
Bund yield looked fairer than 1.5% to 2%, adding there were
reasons to be uncertain.
ING analysts also said yields might have peaked recently but
they argued implied volatility remained high and could still
lead German borrowing costs to 2%.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the bloc's
benchmark, rose 3.5 bps to 1.27%.
Trading was thinned by the U.S. Independence Day holiday.
"Further downside for short-end rates looks limited,"
Commerzbank analysts said.
"Further disappointing (economic) activity data could thus
turn the latest bullish steepening into a long-end flattening.
We still suggest buying Bunds into dips," they added.
The spread between Germany's 10-year and 2-year bond yields
widened from 40 bps in mid-June to around 80 bps last week. It
was at 68.9 on Monday.
Italy's 10-year government bond yield rose 6.5 bps to 3.27%,
with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields
widening to 199 bps.
Investors will focus on Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi
and the leader of the 5-Star Movement (M5S), Giuseppe Conte,
meeting to try to resolve tensions that could bring down
Draghi's 16-month-old government.
"We expect the prime minister to go a long way in his
attempts to reach a compromise that would keep the M5S on
board," Unicredit analysts said.
The Federal Reserve and the ECB will issue minutes from
their last policy meetings on Wednesday and Thursday.
"We'll see how central banks were thinking about this weak
growth vs labour tightness dilemma, but this will be slightly
dated in light of how rapidly the macro is evolving," Deutsche
Bank analysts said.
