Eurocann International Plc - Result of AGM and Proposals

26 October 2020

EUROCANN INTERNATIONAL PLC

(To be renamed DiscovOre PLC)

(“the Company”)

RESULT OF AGM AND PROPOSALS

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Company’s name will change to DiscovOre plc and the change of name will be effective once Companies House has issued a certificate of change of name (the "Certificate"). A further announcement confirming the change of name and new Company website will be made in due course. Upon issue of the Certificate, the Company’s ordinary shares, shall be traded on AQSE Growth Market under the ticker “ORE”. There will be no change to the ISIN number.

The Company’s Investment Strategy will change with immediate effect to include investing in companies, projects or assets that operate within, or are planning to operate within, the natural resource industry, as well as special situations that offer meaningful capital appreciation.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

