Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eurocann International Plc - Result of AGM and Proposals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 11:19am EDT

26 October 2020

EUROCANN INTERNATIONAL PLC

(To be renamed DiscovOre PLC)

(“the Company”)

RESULT OF AGM AND PROPOSALS

The Company is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held today, all resolutions were duly passed.

The Company’s name will change to DiscovOre plc and the change of name will be effective once Companies House has issued a certificate of change of name (the "Certificate"). A further announcement confirming the change of name and new Company website will be made in due course.  Upon issue of the Certificate, the Company’s ordinary shares, shall be traded on AQSE Growth Market under the ticker “ORE”. There will be no change to the ISIN number.

The Company’s Investment Strategy will change with immediate effect to include investing in companies, projects or assets that operate within, or are planning to operate within, the natural resource industry, as well as special situations that offer meaningful capital appreciation.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company
Eurocann International plc
Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi / Conrad Windham
Telephone: 020 3778 1106

Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller and Mark Anwyl
Telephone: 020 7220 9796

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:46aCALAMOS CONVERTIBLE AND HIGH INCOME FUND : Closed-End Fund Snapshot
PU
11:46aHAPAG LLOYD : updates forecast for financial year 2020
PU
11:46aHAPAG LLOYD : Standard & Poor‘s upgrades Hapag-Lloyd to ‘BB-‘ with ‘positive' outlook
PU
11:46aHAPAG LLOYD : 1,300-tonne LNG tank hoisted on board the “Sajir”
PU
11:46aFINE FOODS & PHARMACEUTICALS N T M S P A : NOTIFICATION OF TREASURY SHARE BUYBACK – BETWEEN 19 OCTOBER – 23 OCTOBER 2020
PU
11:46aUSA TECHNOLOGIES : upgrades ePort to accept EMV contact and contactless payments
AQ
11:46aABCAM : Announces Closing of Offering
AQ
11:46aAbcam Announces Closing of Offering
GL
11:45aInvestors line up for Ant Group's record $34.4 billion IPO
RE
11:45aROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST (NYSE : RGT) as of Sep 30, 2020
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group