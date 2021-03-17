Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Eurodollar, Fed funds futures pare back U.S. tightening bets

03/17/2021 | 06:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The eurodollar and Fed funds markets, which track short-term interest rate expectations, on Wednesday reduced bets on the time frame of a potential tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve after it dampened expectations of an early move.

Trading has been choppy after the Fed statement and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's news briefing, with futures pricing changing frequently, therefore shifting rate hike bets as well.

In the more liquid eurodollar futures market, traders have priced in a 90% chance of a Fed hike by March 2023 after the Fed statement, pushing back from December 2022.

Traders still factored two additional rate increase in 2023, but the implied yields have come down a bit, suggesting a less firm conviction, compared with that before the Fed meeting.

The fed funds market, which has thinner volume, showed a roughly 80% chance of a rate hike by February 2023, compared with expectations for tightening by December 2022 before the Fed comments.

In a statement after the Fed held interest rates steady, the U.S. central bank said it expects a rapid jump in economic growth and inflation this year as the COVID-19 crisis winds down, and vowed to keep its target interest rate near zero for years to come.

Powell also said it was too soon to discuss tapering asset purchases, stressing its commitment to wait for "substantial further progress" toward the Fed's goals.

"Overall, the message struck by the Fed today was dovish and saw the central bank push back against market pricing," said Simon Harvey, senior FX market analyst at Monex Europe in London.

"With very little to quantify the parameters of the new inflation framework, markets are going to take whatever information they can get, even if the forward-looking measures aren't representative of the Fed's behind-the-curve reaction function."

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:56pUtilities Shares Tumble -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
06:52pCommunications Services Shares Stay Flat Amid Shift to Value Stocks -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
06:50pTechnology Shares Slip as Rotation Out of Sector Continues -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06:50pWORLD BANK  : Serbia to Build Safe, Efficient, and Climate Friendly Railway System with Support from World Bank
PU
06:49pFED'S POWELL : U.S. leading global recovery, could help lift laggards like Europe
RE
06:48pBrazil's Central Bank Raises Selic Rate to 2.75%, Sees Another Hike at Next Meeting -- Update
DJ
06:46pNew Zealand Economy Contracted in Final Quarter of 2020 -- Update
DJ
06:46pFinancial Shares Climb as Fed Holds Steady -- Financials Roundup
DJ
06:42pConsumer Shares Rise, Led by Consumer Discretionary Stocks -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
06:39pFed Holds Steady on Interest Rates, Bond Purchases -- Update
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Huawei CFO lawyers seek to add more evidence contesting U.S. extradition
2Fed expects growth surge, inflation jump in 2021 but no rate hike
3POWER PLAY: Volkswagen abruptly pulls plug on South Korean battery makers
4MORPHOSYS AG : MORPHOSYS : Berenberg maintains a Buy rating
5DOW JONES 30 : Oil falls further on demand outlook, U.S. stock build

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ