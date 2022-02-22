Eurodollar futures market betting hawkish Fed could ease rates, slightly, in 2024

NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Eurodollar futures, which
reflect the outlook for U.S. interest rates over the next few
years, have started to price in an incremental easing of
monetary policy by the Federal Reserve in 2024. If that plays
out, it would be just two years after what is expected to be the
start of a Fed tightening next month.
The U.S. central bank is widely anticipated to raise its
policy rate at its upcoming meeting in March by a quarter of a
percentage point from about zero currently. The money markets'
odds on a 50 basis point-hike the last few sessions have
dwindled from as high as 80% to 37% on Friday.
Market pricing for the December 2023 eurodollar contract
showed an implied yield of 2.235%, which traders said can
be a proxy for the federal funds rate, the rate banks charge
each other for overnight loans to meet reserves required by the
U.S. central bank.
That is looking likely to be the peak of the Fed rate-hike
cycle, or the so-called "terminal rate," analysts said, with
implied yields declining to 2.18% in the March 2024 contract
, 2.125% in June, 2.095% for September,
and 2.085% for December.
Fed officials estimate the long-term neutral rate, which is
neither constricting nor stimulating economic growth, is 2.5%.
"If you look at the (yield) curve out around '23-'24 it
starts to flatten out and invert, which would argue for pricing
in rate cuts," said Jim Caron, portfolio manager and head of
global macro strategies for the global fixed income team at
Morgan Stanley Investment Management.
"The long end of the curve is basically telling you the same
thing. It's telling you the more they hike now, and the more
they slow down growth now, the more they are going to steal it
from the future, and therefore long-term growth prospects aren't
very high either."
The roughly 220 basis points of anticipated interest rate
increases over the next two years suggest a faster pace of Fed
tightening that may include one or two half percentage point
hikes in that period, analysts said.
Dan Belton, fixed income strategist, at BMO Capital in
Chicago, pointed out that at the beginning of the month,
"futures markets priced a much later peak of the Fed's hiking
cycle, closer to 2028 or 2029."
He added that the market had also been looking for a "much
shallower path of Fed hikes too, with the peak rate being closer
to 1.82%" than it is now.
EURODOLLAR CURVE INVERSION
With the implied yield on the eurodollar futures' 2024
contracts lower than those in 2023, the curve has inverted,
typically an ominous sign.
Normally, yield curves slope upward with nearer maturities
yielding less than dates further out in time. Longer-term debt
typically carries greater risk because of the higher probability
of inflation or default, demanding a greater return.
For instance, the spread between the December 2023 contract
and the June 2025 contract, collapsed to around -14
basis points on Friday. A year ago, that curve was steeper and
the spread was at 74 basis points.
"It's as if traders in the eurodollar futures market think
the Fed is going to overdo it next year and then have to reverse
course and push rates back down," said Brian Reynolds, chief
market strategist at Reynolds Strategy, and former money market
portfolio manager for an investment firm.
The eurodollar curve has inverted a few times in the past.
In June 2018, the inversion suggested the Fed would have to
cut interest rates at a time when it was in a tightening mode.
Indeed, after hiking rates in December 2018, policymakers
reversed course the following July with a rate cut.
In 2020, the central bank cut the benchmark overnight
lending rate to near zero as the coronavirus pandemic caused
economic devastation around the world.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Alden Bentley; Graphic by Dan Burns; Editing by Alden Bentley
and Tim Ahmann)