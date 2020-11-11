Eurodollar futures point to Fed rate hike as soon as Sept 2023

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The eurodollar futures
market, which tracks short-term U.S. interest rate expectations
over the next few years, is betting on a U.S. rate hike by
September 2023, moving up by half a year its estimated start of
the next tightening cycle.
Eurodollar futures have called a policy turn by the
Federal Reserve before. Still, the Fed has made it abundantly
clear that the U.S. economy needs to overcome tough employment
and inflation hurdles before it can even think of raising
interest rates.
News, however, of a successful late-stage vaccine from
Pfizer Inc has fueled optimism that the world's largest
economy will emerge from a pandemic-induced recession and spur
inflation.
Eurodollar traders had priced on and off since late August
that the Fed will lift borrowing rates in mid-2024. Other rate
sentiment barometers such as fed funds futures do not
suggest a shift toward tightening that soon.
The futures are a bet on the direction of the short-term
London interbank offered rate (LIBOR), one of the most widely
used interest rate benchmarks in global financial markets.
Investors hedge interest rate risk in the eurodollar market.
On Wednesday, the September 2023 eurodollar futures contract
showed an implied yield of 0.50%, suggesting traders are
expecting the Fed to deliver a 25 basis-point hike by then.
The week before the election, September 2023 futures priced
in an implied yield of 45 basis points.
Volume on the contract reached records on Nov. 4, the day
after the U.S. elections, and Nov. 9, when Pfizer announced its
vaccine test results. More than 200,000 contracts turned over on
Nov. 4, compared to the last three months' average of around
60,000 contracts.
"If the vaccine plus the stimulus creates a reflationary
impulse like the world has never seen - and that's a mighty big
if - then the Fed will have no choice but to lift rates earlier
than expected," said Stephen Innes, chief global markets
strategist, at broker-dealer Axi.
The Fed in September said rates would remain near zero until
the economy reaches maximum employment, inflation hits the Fed's
2% target, and stays moderately above 2% for some time.
It may be years though before the economy hits any of those
metrics, let alone all three. Most policymakers see inflation
reaching 2% only by 2023, with unemployment still above
pre-crisis levels.
While inflation expectations as measured by breakeven levels
on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) have
been rising the last few weeks, the levels have yet to hit the
Fed's 2% inflation benchmark.
Goldman Sachs, in a recent research note, said it expected
the Fed to wait until 2025 before hiking rates.
"Even under our forecast of a strong growth rebound, labor
market conditions will normalize only gradually and inflation
looks set to remain below central bank targets," wrote Goldman.
Gennadiy Goldberg, senior rates strategist at TD Securities,
said what the eurodollar futures market has been pricing in is
"a bit premature as the Fed will want to overshoot on inflation
and keep rates low even when the recovery is well underway."
Bets on a rate hike have become evident for as early as the
summer of 2022, data showed.
The March, June, and September 2022
eurodollar futures contracts showed an implied yield of 32 to 35
basis points, suggesting small chance of Fed tightening in those
periods.
In June 2018, the eurodollar market suggested that the Fed
would cut interest rates at some point when the U.S. central
bank was in a tightening mode. As the summer dragged on, the
futures contracts predicted a bunch of rate cuts.
Fast forward to 2020, the Fed has cut fed funds rates to
zero as the coronavirus pandemic caused economic devastation
around the world.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York and Saikat
Chatterjee in London; Editing by Alden Bentley and Richard
Chang)