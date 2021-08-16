Log in
Eurofins Transplant Genomics : Announces 2021-2022 Scientific Advisory Board

08/16/2021 | 02:54pm EDT
FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eurofins Transplant Genomics ("TGI"), the transplant rejection diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide, announces the formation of their 2021-2022 Scientific Advisory Board. The Scientific Advisory Board brings together diverse expertise in transplantation scientific development and clinical study execution to enhance the value of novel biomarkers for the transplant community.

The members will be tasked with providing independent advice on the unmet clinical needs in transplantation to guide the evolution of TGI's product pipeline through clinical studies, ongoing research and development, and potential acquisition of additional disruptive technologies into the Eurofins Transplant portfolio.

Covering the breadth of institutions within the United States market, the board welcomes:

  • David A. Axelrod, MD, MBA; Transplant surgeon, University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics
  • Jonathan S. Bromberg, MD, PhD; Professor of surgery, University of Maryland School of Medicine
  • Anil K. Chandraker, MD, MBChB; Medical director, kidney and pancreas transplantation, Brigham and Women's Hospital
  • Matthew Cooper, MD; Director, kidney and pancreas transplantation, MedStar Georgetown Transplant Institute
  • Gabriel M. Danovitch, MD; Medical director, kidney and pancreas transplantation, Ronald Reagan Medical Center at UCLA
  • Robert Fairchild, PhD; Professor, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine
  • Bruce Kaplan, MD; Visiting Professor, University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus
  • Emilio Poggio, MD; Associate professor, Cleveland Clinic Lerner College of Medicine
  • Vinaya Rao, MD; Professor, Medical University of South Carolina
  • Fuad Shihab, MD; Medical director, kidney and pancreas transplantation, University of Utah Hospital and Clinics

In addition, Dr. Michael M. I. Abecassis, MD, MBA, Dean, College of Medicine, University of Arizona, will serve as the executive consultant for the advisory board. 

The Scientific Advisory Board will hold their first meeting on August 16, 2021, in Chicago. 

For more information:
Branden Morris
Eurofins Transplant Genomics, Inc.
e) brandenmorris@eurofins-tgi.com
p) 510-745-4707

About Eurofins Transplant Genomics, Inc.
Transplant Genomics, Inc. ("TGI") is a personalized diagnostics company committed to improving organ transplant outcomes worldwide through innovative tests that detect early signs of graft injury, differentiate among actionable causes, and enable the optimization of therapy. Working alongside the transplant community and within the Eurofins family, TGI is commercializing a suite of tests enabling diagnoses and prediction of transplant recipient immune status. TGI was acquired by Eurofins in 2019.

Learn more about Eurofins Transplant Genomics at http://www.transplantgenomics.com

About Eurofins – the Global Leader in Bio-Analysis
Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins companies are global leaders in food, environment, and pharmaceutical product testing. They are also market leaders in testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, advanced material sciences and has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing.

With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins' companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

Learn more about Eurofins at https://www.eurofins.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eurofins-transplant-genomics-announces-2021-2022-scientific-advisory-board-301356126.html

SOURCE Eurofins Transplant Genomics


© PRNewswire 2021
