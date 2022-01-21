Log in
Eurofins' empowerDX Launches PFAS Exposure™ in the U.S, the First At-Home Blood Test to Detect and Measure 40+ PFAS Compounds

01/21/2022 | 10:03am EST
Regulatory News:

Today, Eurofins (Paris:ERF) subsidiary empowerDX has launched PFAS Exposure™ in the United States, the first direct to consumer at-home test to determine levels of PFAS in a person’s blood and measure 47 of the PFAS “forever chemical” compounds.

Per- and Polyfluorinated Alkyl Substances (PFAS), such as PFOA and PFOS, known as “forever chemicals”, characteristically resist natural breakdown in the environment and human bodies. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that exposure to these chemicals may cause adverse health effects, such as cancer, thyroid disease, immune suppression, elevated cholesterol, respiratory disease, and decreased fertility. One report by the CDC’s National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) found PFAS in the blood of 97% of Americans.

The identification of PFAS through blood testing is a significant milestone. PFAS Exposure™, developed by Eurofins Environment Testing companies and their research partners, and being launched in the U.S by empowerDX, is a self-administered sampling kit, which is the first of its kind and uses a simple finger prick. To date, testing for PFAS in blood has relied on serum as an estimation for whole blood and required a blood draw conducted by a healthcare practitioner. Eurofins’ PFAS Exposure™ collection kits are an all-in-one solution that include the essentials for collection and transport, allowing participants to self-collect samples at home or work, and submit them directly to the laboratory.

The PFAS Exposure kit is available in the United States through Eurofins’ at-home health testing business, empowerDX. Kits can be purchased online for $399 and are shipped directly to the customer’s home or business.

To learn more, please visit this website

Notes to Editors:

For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. Eurofins is the global leader in food, environment, pharmaceutical and cosmetic product testing and in agroscience Contract Research services. Eurofins is also one of the market leaders in certain testing and laboratory services for genomics, discovery pharmacology, forensics, BioPharma Contract Development and Manufacturing, advanced material sciences and in the support of clinical studies. The Group also has a rapidly developing presence in highly specialised and molecular clinical diagnostic testing and in-vitro diagnostic products.

With 55,000 staff across a decentralised and entrepreneurial network of 900 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods to evaluate the safety, identity, composition, authenticity, origin, traceability and purity of a wide range of products, as well as providing innovative clinical diagnostic testing services and in-vitro diagnostic products.

The Group’s objective is to provide its customers with high-quality services, innovative solutions and accurate results on time. Eurofins is ideally positioned to support its clients’ increasingly stringent quality and safety standards and the increasing demands of regulatory authorities as well as the requirements of healthcare practitioners around the world.

In 2020, Eurofins reacted quickly to meet the global challenge of COVID-19, by creating the capacity to help over 20 million patients monthly who may have been impacted by the pandemic with our testing products and our services and directly supporting healthcare professionals working on the front line to fight the virus. The Group has established widespread PCR testing capabilities and has carried out over 30 million tests in its own laboratories, is supporting the development of a number of vaccines and has established its SAFER@WORK™ testing, monitoring and consulting programmes to help ensure safer environments, travel and events during COVID-19.

Eurofins has grown very strongly since its inception and its strategy is to continue expanding its technology portfolio and its geographic reach. Through R&D and acquisitions, the Group draws on the latest developments in the field of biotechnology and analytical chemistry to offer its clients unique analytical solutions.

Shares in Eurofins Scientific are listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN FR0014000MR3, Reuters EUFI.PA, Bloomberg ERF FP).

Until it has been lawfully made public widely by Eurofins through approved distribution channels, this document contains inside information for the purpose of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse, as amended.

Important disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements and estimates that involve risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgment of Eurofins Scientific’s management as of the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees for future performance, and the forward-looking events discussed in this release may not occur. Eurofins Scientific disclaims any intent or obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements and estimates. All statements and estimates are made based on the information available to the Company’s management as of the date of publication, but no guarantees can be made as to their completeness or validity.


© Business Wire 2022
