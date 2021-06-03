Log in
Eurofins : Launches a New Multiplex PCR Assay for Rapid Detection of the B.1.617 “India” SARS-CoV-2 Variant

06/03/2021 | 01:16am EDT
Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF) announces the launch of its GSD NovaType III SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay, developed for the rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern including B.1.617 (“India”), B.1.427/B.1.429 (“California/USA”), B.1.351 (“South Africa”) or P.1 (“Brazil”). The assay facilitates the identification of the relevant mutations E484Q, E484K and L452R in one reaction combined with the simultaneous discrimination from the S gene E484 wildtype variant. These mutations have been associated with reports of potential decreased efficacy of certain vaccines and an increase in the transmissibility of the virus.

GSD NovaType III SARS-CoV-2 is the latest addition to the GSD NovaType product line, a continuously updated panel of single and multiplex assays for the screening and detection of emerging Variants of Concern (VOC) and of Interest (VOI) on positive samples. These assays may play an important role in the fight against COVID-19 by enabling the rapid identification of new variants that may endanger the success of global vaccination campaigns and the implementation of enhanced isolation, testing and vaccination measures in affected areas.

GSD NovaType III SARS-CoV-2 will be available as a research-use-only kit by the 9th of June. A CE marked version is expected by the second half of June.

Eurofins Technologies is committed to continue to rapidly adapt its product offering to the meet the evolving challenges of SARS-CoV-2.

For more information, please visit the Eurofins Technologies website.

About Eurofins Technologies – a fast growing provider of diagnostic technologies in the field of immunoassays and molecular detection methods

Building on the experience and scientific excellence of the Eurofins Group, Eurofins Technologies is a fast growing global provider of diagnostic technologies and industry-leading ELISA-based instruments in the field of bioanalytical testing for the food, feed, environmental, animal health, and clinical diagnostics industries.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis
Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins’ companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.


© Business Wire 2021
