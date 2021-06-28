Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Eurofins to Acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to Grow Genetic Testing Capabilities and Significantly Expand Further Into the Consumer Testing Market

06/28/2021 | 01:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Eurofins Scientific (“Eurofins”), a global scientific leader in bioanalytical testing, announces that its subsidiary Eurofins Clinical Testing US Holdings, Inc. has entered into an agreement to acquire DNA Diagnostics Center (“DDC”), a leader in consumer genetic testing. DDC anticipates delivering revenues of over US$55m in 2021.

DDC is one of the most highly accredited genetic-testing laboratories in the world and was founded on the premise that the technological advancements in DNA testing should translate into services that are accessible and affordable to everyone. The company provides comprehensive consumer and legal DNA testing services for paternity and family relationships, fertility, lifestyle, veterinary, and forensics. DDC is an established and trusted consumer focused testing laboratory, with an extensive and global distribution network.

Eurofins believes that consumer genetic testing, to support personalised lifestyle and health awareness is a significant growth opportunity, and this acquisition will support and significantly accelerate Eurofins’ strategy to expand further into this market. DDC has a highly successful and growing test and product menu and will benefit from Eurofins access to additional markets. We also expect leverage from DDC distribution and sales of existing Eurofins testing capabilities into the consumer market for both genetic and other health and wellness related tests.

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 50,000 staff across a network of more than 800 laboratories in over 50 countries, Eurofins’ companies offer a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:39aFinancial Calendar 2021
AQ
01:33aPERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN PERSERO PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK  : Financial Statements (Unaudited) 1Q 2021
PU
01:33aVEDANTA  : Sterlite Copper ramps up critical healthcare, adds 142 oxygen beds
PU
01:33aEUROFINS SCIENTIFIC  : to acquire DNA Diagnostics Center to grow genetic testing capabilities and significantly expand further into consumer testing market
PU
01:33aMITSUBISHI LOGISNEXT  : Financial Results for the 3rd quarter of FY 2020(1.44MB)
PU
01:32aNORSK SOLAR  : signs an agreement for 37 MW with Órigo Energia in Brazil.
AQ
01:32aDANSKE BANK A/S  : Stabilization period begins
AQ
01:32aE-PANGO lance son introduction en bourse sur -8-
DJ
01:32aE-PANGO lance son introduction en bourse sur -7-
DJ
01:32aE-PANGO lance son introduction en bourse sur -6-
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers
2Macron rolls out red carpet to JPMorgan, global CEOs in post-Brexit push
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : With cloud and AI, IBM broadens 5G deals with Verizon and Telefonica
4Chinese flock to home-grown brands in golden opportunity for investors
5Philippines' Voyager raises $167 million from KKR, Tencent, World Bank unit

HOT NEWS