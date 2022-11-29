Euronext's commodities trading halted by technical hitch

The incident occurred at 10:46 a.m. Central European Time (0946 GMT), just after the opening of Tuesday's session, Euronext said in a notice, adding that its other market divisions were trading as normal.

In a follow-up notice, the exchange said that order entries on commodities contracts would be enabled at 11:45 a.m. and the contracts would go into a tradable phase at 12:00 p.m.

Euronext's commodity markets also include rapeseed and maize (corn) futures.

