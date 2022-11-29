Advanced search
Euronext's commodities trading halted by technical hitch

11/29/2022 | 06:00am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Euronext stock exchange is pictured at the La Defense business district in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) -Financial markets operator Euronext said on Tuesday that trading in its commodity derivatives, which include its flagship milling wheat futures contract , had been halted by a technical incident.

The incident occurred at 10:46 a.m. Central European Time (0946 GMT), just after the opening of Tuesday's session, Euronext said in a notice, adding that its other market divisions were trading as normal.

In a follow-up notice, the exchange said that order entries on commodities contracts would be enabled at 11:45 a.m. and the contracts would go into a tradable phase at 12:00 p.m.

Euronext's commodity markets also include rapeseed and maize (corn) futures.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Dominique Vidalon, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (ZC) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.11% 668.75 End-of-day quote.12.60%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.22% 552.9411 Real-time Quote.13.15%
WHEAT FUTURES (ZW) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -2.48% 756.25 End-of-day quote.0.62%
