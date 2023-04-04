PARIS, April 4 (Reuters) - Euronext wheat edged to a new one-week low on Tuesday while rapeseed pulled back from Monday's three-week peak, with prices pressured by a stronger euro, a faltering crude oil rally and weaker Chicago futures.

Price movements remained choppy as traders assessed spring weather for crops while on Euronext there were technical adjustments between old- and new-crop prices, dealers said.

May milling wheat, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext and the last available position for 2022 crop, settled 0.4% down at 255.25 euros ($279.40) a tonne.

It earlier fell to 253.50 euros, its lowest since March 24 and below a previous one-week low touched on Monday.

New-crop September futures ended 0.3% lower at 258.25 euros after also reaching their lowest in over a week.

Like on Monday, Euronext wheat traded in positive and negative territory during the session.

"Crude oil injected some volatility, along with weather conditions for northern U.S. spring planting," a futures dealer said.

"But with warmer, drier forecasts for U.S. corn planting prices eased and the market shrugged off weak winter wheat conditions."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) in a crop progress report rated 28% of U.S. winter wheat in "good-to-excellent" condition, the lowest score for the time of year in records dating to 1989.

Chicago wheat was little changed while corn and soybeans fell back from multi-week highs struck on Monday.

A two-month high for the euro against a broadly weaker dollar added further pressure to Euronext.

In France, traders saw little risk to grain crops from light frosts this week, with fruit crops seen as more vulnerable.

In oilseeds, May rapeseed on Euronext fell 2.4% to 478.25 euros a tonne, retreating from Monday's three-week high.

Rapeseed, widely used in biofuel, was pressured as crude oil turned lower after Monday's surge.

Rapeseed, which hit its lowest in over two years last month, remained capped by expectations for ample supplies in Europe.

($1 = 0.9136 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Mark Potter)