Europcar Mobility Group: Current Trading FY 2021 Outlook & Trajectory for FY 2022-2023

STRONG REVENUE GROWTH IN JULY & AUGUST 2021 DRIVEN BY DOMESTIC DEMAND & POSITIVE PRICING IMPACT

UPDATED OUTLOOK FOR FY 2021:

SIGNIFICANT REVENUE GROWTH

CORPORATE EBITDA1 ABOVE €110M

CORPORATE NET DEBT IN THE RANGE ANNOUNCED IN H1 2021

CURRENT TRADING: STRONG PERFORMANCE IN JULY & AUGUST 2021

A strong rebound in July & August 2021: revenue up +45% to €538m vs same period in 2020, but still -30% vs 2019

Top-line driven by domestic markets, highlighting a sharp rebound in the US and Southern Europe

Performance over the first 2 months of Q3 2021 benefiting from both higher volumes and strong RPD

OUTLOOK FOR FY 2021

Good momentum in July & August raised Group’s confidence for the FY 2021 despite an expected still limited long-haul traffic, an environment that should remain volatile depending on travel restrictions, the impact of the “Delta / Mu variants” and ongoing shortage of semiconductors

The Group re-iterates its ambition to deliver significant revenue growth for the FY2021 vs 2020

Corporate EBITDA 1 in 2021: above €110m (compared to -€276m in 2020 and €278m in 2019 2 )

in 2021: above €110m (compared to -€276m in 2020 and €278m in 2019 ) Corporate net debt: in the €300m-350m range announced in H1 2021 (on 28 July 2021), including transformative capex as previously communicated 3

The Group continues to run a strict cost control policy and focus on cash preservation

FY 2022 AND 2023: KEY MID-TERM TRAJECTORY

Considering the uncertain business environment related to the Covid pandemic and the semiconductor shortage development, outlook for FY 2022 and 2023 still remains broadly in line with the one communicated in the Group’s press release dated 26 November 20204

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group is a major player in mobility markets and listed on Euronext Paris. Europcar Mobility Group’s purpose is to offer attractive alternatives to vehicle ownership, in a responsible and sustainable manner. With this in mind, the Group offers a wide range of car and van rental services – be it for a few hours, a few days, a week, a month or more – with a fleet that is already "C02 light" and equipped with the latest engines, and which will be increasingly "green" in the years to come (more than 1/3 electric and hybrid vehicles by 2023).

Customers’ satisfaction is at the heart of the Group’s ambition and that of its employees. It also fuels the ongoing development of new offerings in the Group's three service lines - Professional, Leisure and Proximity - which respond to the specific needs and use cases of both businesses and individuals. The Group’s 4 major brands are: Europcar® - the European leader of car rental and light commercial vehicle rental, Goldcar® - the low-cost car-rental Leader in Europe, InterRent® – ‘mid-tier’ car rental and Ubeeqo® – one of the European leaders of round-trip car-sharing (BtoB, BtoC). Europcar Mobility Group delivers its mobility solutions worldwide through an extensive network in over 140 countries (including wholly owned subsidiaries – 18 in Europe, 1 in the USA, 2 in Australia and New Zealand – completed by franchises and partners).

Further details on our website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations about future events. Such forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations and services and product development, as well as statements, regarding performance or events. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “may”, “would”, “should” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Europcar Mobility Group and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their business, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments in respect of contingent liabilities, changes in economic conditions globally or in Europcar Mobility Group’s principal markets, competitive conditions in the market and regulatory factors. Those events are uncertain; their outcome may differ from current expectations which may in turn materially affect expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement contained in this press release is made as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by applicable law, Europcar Mobility Group does not undertake to revise or update any forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. The results and the Group's performance may also be affected by various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, risks identified in the "Risk factors" of the Universal Registration Document registered by the Autorité des marchés financiers and also available on the Group's website: www.europcar-mobility-group.com. This press release does not contain or constitute an offer or invitation to purchase any securities in France, the United States or any other jurisdiction.

1 Pre-IFRS 16

2 2019 PF (pro-forma) Corp. EBITDA of €0.26bn refers to full year inclusion in 2019 of Fox Rent-a-Car and Finland and Norway franchisees

3 As a reference of non-fleet capex of €75m disclosed on the Group’s press release dated on 26 November 2020

4 The projections for certain Group financial P&L and Operating cash flow aggregates for the years 2021, 2022 and 2023 communicated in the Group’s press release dated 26 November 2020, have been prepared in September 2020 for the purpose of the establishment of the Group’s 2023 business plan; These projections should not be considered profit forecasts or estimates as defined by commission Delegated regulation (EU) 2019/980 of March 14, 2019

