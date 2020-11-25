EUROPE AIR CONNECTIVITY
Air connectivity offers a lifeline for peripheral communities
IATA'S AIR CONNECTIVITY INDEX measures how well connected a country's cities are to other cities around the world critical for trade, tourism and other economic flows.
See report titled "Air Connectivity: Measuring the connections that drive economic growth" (www.iata.org/economics)
M
743M
46%
international
of which
tourist
arrive
arrivals
by air
Not recovered Recovered in August 2020
79 routes to remote communities and islands in the European Union interrupted in April 2020, with 14 not recovered. This represents 60% of all PSO routes.*
*PSO route = Public Service Obligation route
PRE COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY
Air connectivity before COVID-19
9,010
city pairs
April 2019
Air connectivity score destination-weightedseats
Germany and United Kingdom best
1000
+24%
absolute connectivity in Europe
+28%
2014
2019
700
+56%
+40%
400
Germany
United
Spain
Italy
France
Kingdom
But it's relative connectivity that matters for economic growth
Air connectivity
relative to
absolute score
population
United Kingdom
Iceland has grown the fastest among European aviation markets, in terms of air connectivity relative to population
Air connectivity relative
Key drivers
to population
Favourable geographic location
3.4x
for Transatlantic passengers
Successful tourism strategy
Robust air transport industry
2009
Favourable airport
infrastructure policy
POST COVID�19 AIR CONNECTIVITY
Air connectivity decimated
2,110
connectivityAir score weighted-destinationseats(millions)
April 2020
by COVID-19
City pairs figures rounded to the second digit.
Disruptions to air connectivity in top 5
4.5
most connected countries in Europe
April
October
3.0
2020
1.5
-92%
-91%
-96%
-95%
