Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Europe Animal Healthcare Market to Surpass US$ 17,837.8 Million by 2027, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 09:45am EDT

According to Coherent Market Insights, the Europe animal healthcare market is estimated to be valued at US$ 13,119.7 million in 2020 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Europe Animal Healthcare Market:

Key trends in the market are rising incidence of zoonotic viral pathogens, increasing demand for protein from animal sources, and government initiatives to provide improved animal healthcare.

Market players are focused on launches and approvals of products for better offerings in the market. For instance, in August 2017, Boehringer Ingelheim launched Centragard, a transdermal solution for the treatment and control of three most common intestinal parasites in cats such as hookworms, roundworms, and tapeworms.

Increasing adoption of various growth strategies by market players such as investments in order to maintain a competitive edge in the market is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in July 2018, Boehringer Ingelheim announced investment of around US$ 221 million for establishing a production center to cater to the increasing demand for drugs of foot-and-mouth disease and Bluetongue virus.

The most common zoonotic viral diseases diagnosed in Europe over the past few years include rabies, influenza virus, Rift Valley fever, dengue fever, West Nile fever, crimean-congo hemorrhagic fever, and others. According to the HealthforAnimals Association, around 60% of diseases in the world are zoonotic, which are responsible for 2.4 billion cases of human illnesses and 2.2 million deaths, annually.

Furthermore, companies and the subsidiaries operating in the Europe intend to leverage their proprietary technologies for the development of novel therapeutics to treat serious medical conditions in pets. For instance, in 2017, OPKO Health Spain evaluated Enko 1 for use in companion animals. Enko 1 is a patented intra-articular injectable hyaluronic acid and chondroitin sulfate complex to relieve pain.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/550

However, stringent regulations on sales and usage of antibiotics, and high cost of animal healthcare services are major factors hindering the market growth. Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is a major concern limiting the usage of antibiotics, which has resulted in lesser use of antibiotics. In 2015, the Europe government published guidelines regarding the proper use of antimicrobial agents in veterinary medicine to control AMR in animals, which has led to various restrictions.

Key Market Takeaways:

The Europe animal healthcare market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% over the forecast period, owing to rising incidence of zoonotic viral pathogens, increasing demand for protein from animal sources, increasing government initiatives to provide improved animal healthcare, and adoption of inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and collaborations by market players. For instance, in February 2019, UNION Therapeutics A/S and Ceva Santé Animale S.A. partnered for the development of UNI836 for treating canine pyoderma in companion animals.

Key players in the market are focused on product approvals and launches to enhance their product portfolio, which in turn is expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2015, Oculus Innovative Sciences, Inc. launched MicrocynAH Anti-Itch Spray Gel and MicrocynAH Hot Spot Spray Gel containing dimethicone for treating animals suffering from pain and skin irritations, lacerations, abrasions, and minor burns.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the Europe animal healthcare market include Merck & Co., Inc., Virbac, Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Vetoquinol S.A., Zoetis, Ceva, Bayer AG, Elanco, Evonik Industries AG, and Archer Daniels Midland Company.

Buy-Now this Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/550

Market Segmentation:

  • Europe Animal Healthcare Market, By Animal Type:
    • Herbal Extracts
    • Livestock Animals
      • Bovine
      • Porcine
      • Poultry
      • Others
    • Companion Animals
      • Canine
      • Feline
      • Equine
  • Europe Animal Healthcare Market, By Route of Administration:
    • Memory Enhancement
    • Oral
    • Topical
    • Injectable
      • Subcutaneous Injections
      • Intramuscular Injections
      • Intravenous Injections
      • Intra-peritoneal Injections
      • Others
  • Europe Animal Healthcare Market, By Indication:
    • Infectious Disease
    • Pain
    • Autoimmune Disease
    • Others
  • Europe Animal Healthcare Market, By Country:
    • U.K.
    • Germany
    • France
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Switzerland
    • Netherlands
    • Italy
    • Rest of Europe

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:55aSilo Pharma, Inc. Expands Board with Appointment of Dr. Kevin Muñoz MD; Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQB Market
AQ
09:55aOnit Claims Two Prestigious Awards for Rapid Revenue Growth
GL
09:55aSilo Pharma, Inc. Expands Board with Appointment of Dr. Kevin Muñoz MD; Announces Application to Uplist to OTCQB Market
GL
09:53aPEAPACK GLADSTONE FINANCIAL : Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director
AQ
09:53aBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings
PR
09:53aFRANKLIN RESOURCES : Amanda Rice Joins Fiduciary Trust International as Radnor-Based Senior Portfolio Manager
BU
09:53aPeapack-Gladstone Bank Hires New Senior Managing Director
GL
09:51aPartisan Divisions Hinder House Big Tech Report
DJ
09:51aCentripetal Networks Awarded $2.6 to $3.2 Billion in Patent Damages for Cisco's Willful Patent Infringement
BU
09:51aPresident Trump & AG Barr Sued for Vindictive Prosecution Against Black Politician Robert Peterson & Fields Associates Announced today
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks, crude jump on revived stimulus hopes, Trump's improving health
2POSTNL N.V. : POSTNL N : adjusts FY 2020 outlook upwards
3NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : - Traffic figures for September 2020
4K+S AG : K+S : Baader Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
5AMS AG : AMS : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group