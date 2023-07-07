The Europe Energy ETF market faced a challenging day on July 6, 2023, with a significant downturn in performance.

On July 6, 2023, the Europe Energy ETF market experienced a downtrend, recording a -2.68% performance. This market, valued at 2 billion EUR, is made up of 8 different exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The daily returns of some prominent ETFs within this market provide insight into the overall market movement. The iShares STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas UCITS ETF (DE) (EXH1),SPDR MSCI Europe Energy UCITS ETF (STN), iShares MSCI Europe Energy Sector UCITS ETF (ESIE), and Amundi STOXX Europe 600 Energy ESG Screened UCITS ETF (XPAR:OIL) all reported negative daily returns, with figures ranging from -2.15% to -2.89%.

The performance of these ETFs was predominantly driven by the performance of select energy companies. Among them, TOTALENERGIES SE ORD (TTE) experienced a significant -4.02% daily return, with a 2.60% decline over the course of one week. AKER BP ASA ORD (AKRBP) followed closely with a daily return of -3.53%. OMV ORD (OMV) and SHELL PLC ORD (SHEL) also contributed to the downward movement of the Europe Energy ETF market, recording daily returns of -2.84% and -2.77% respectively. Over one week, SHELL PLC ORD (SHEL) has seen a decline of -2.62%.

