The Europe Materials ETF market, comprised of 10 ETFs with a total valuation of 1 Bn EUR, saw a -1.37% performance on June 23, 2023.

The Europe Materials ETF market experienced a 1.37% drop in performance on June 23, 2023. This billion euro market is made up of 10 ETFs, and the market's overall movement is reflected through various ETFs. Notable ETFs include the iShares STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources UCITS ETF (DE) (EXV6) with a -1.71% daily return, Xtrackers MSCI Europe Materials ESG Screened UCITS ETF (DXSC) with a 0.23% daily return, SPDR MSCI Europe Materials UCITS ETF (STP) with a -0.46% daily return, and iShares STOXX Europe 600 Chemicals UCITS ETF (DE) (EXV7) with a -0.07% daily return.

Several companies heavily influenced these daily returns, including NORSK HYDRO ORD (NHY) with a -3.65% daily return and -13.64% loss over one week, ANGLO AMERICAN ORD (AAL) with a -3.56% daily return and -11.67% loss over one week, ANTOFAGASTA ORD (ANTO) with a -2.71% daily return and -6.26% loss over one week, and RIO TINTO ORD (RIO) with a -2.14% daily return and -6.20% loss over one week.

