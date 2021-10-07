Europe approves Merck's plant to make J&J COVID-19 vaccine

Oct 7 (Reuters) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said
on Thursday it had approved U.S. drugmaker Merck & Co Inc's
manufacturing site in West Point, Pennsylvania to make
Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine.
Earlier this year, Merck agreed to make its rival's shot,
after scrapping two of its own experimental COVID-19 vaccines.
The U.S. government at that time invoked the Defense
Production Act to help equip two Merck plants to make the J&J
vaccine.
The EMA said Merck's site, to become operational
immediately, was expected to support the continued supply of
J&J's COVID-19 vaccine in the European Union.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini
Ganguli)