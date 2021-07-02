Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Europe approves upgrade to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine plant

07/02/2021 | 11:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 2 (Reuters) - Europe's medicines regulator on Friday approved a scale-up of Johnson & Johnson's plant in Leiden, the Netherlands, that produces drug substance used in its COVID-19 shot to bolster supply in the European Union.

The move came after the bloc said J&J was likely to miss its supply target for the second quarter after millions of doses were banned for use in Europe over safety concerns due to a contamination incident at a U.S. site.

J&J has promised to deliver 200 million doses to the EU this year and it was not known how much of the manufacturing boost will add to company's production capacity.

The drugmaker did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

Approved modifications to the facility, which is operated by J&J's unit Janssen, include a newly constructed building, new equipment and the introduction of additional process optimizations. (https://bit.ly/36aSM4F)

Last month, the EU had approved production of the single-dose COVID-19 vaccine at an additional site in Italy in a bid to keep up supplies. (Reporting by Manas Mishra and Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:04pSri Lanka extends exchange controls, bonds under fire
RE
12:01pJune jobs gain a notch for Fed, but participation rates raise concern
RE
11:59aGermany, four others oppose classing nuclear as green in EU
RE
11:58aEurope approves upgrade to Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine plant
RE
11:55aIBM's Jim Whitehurst to step down as president
RE
11:55aFoxconn's gou, tsmc reach initial agreement to buy 5 mln biontech covid-19 vaccine doses each -sources
RE
11:47aBlack workers in U.S. saw gains in June, but racial gap persists
RE
11:41aU.S. to propose new rules requiring refunds for delayed airline bags -source
RE
11:39aOil traders stay on the sideline as OPEC+ talks drag on
RE
11:35aEurope approves scale-up at Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine plant
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Global share markets rise, bonds fall on U.S. jobs data
2TODAY ON WALL STREET: Job data is not what was expected
3U.S. companies hire more workers; signs labor crunch may be easing
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. : European shares edge higher on boost from chipmakers ahead of U.S. jobs data
5ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Barclays, DoorDash, Lyft, Moody's, S&P Global

HOT NEWS