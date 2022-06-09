Europe buckles up for ECB 'liftoff' signal

* Europe waits for ECB to signal liftoff on first rate rise
LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Investors buckled up on Thursday
for the European Central Bank’s signal that it is ready to raise
interest rates for the first time in a decade, while the yen
weakened to a new 20-year low on bets the Bank of Japan will lag
way behind.
There was little else worth focusing on. How fast the ECB
will now lift the euro zone's sub-zero borrowing costs has
dominated markets for months, coming as part of the most
widespread tightening of global monetary policy in decades.
Bond dealers marked the moment by pushing Germany's 10-year
government bond yield - the main proxy for European borrowing
rates - to its highest level in nearly eight years. Stocks
steadied after an early 1% slip. The euro barely
budged.
With euro zone inflation at a record-high 8.1% and
broadening quickly, the ECB has already flagged a series of
moves, including also ending its long-running asset buying
programme at the end of this month. Details will be crucial
though.
Economists wonder whether it might risk its first half-point
rise in 22 years when its starts the hiking process, most likely
next month. There has also been speculation it will try to
protect former debt crisis countries where borrowing costs have
been veering up faster again.
"The bar has been set pretty high by the drum beat of recent
comments (from top ECB policymakers)," said Saxo Bank's head of
head of FX strategy John Hardy, referring to signals that rates
will start rising next month, possibly by a meaty 50 bps.
"So it is about A) do they clear that bar, and B) how does
market react.... I don't think they (ECB) will want to take
anything off the table."
Small but broad-based losses in European stocks were led by
miners as China imposed new COVID lockdown measures in
Shanghai, while the financials sector was
the sole gainer on hopes banks will soon be able to charge
higher lending rates.
Asian stocks had fallen overnight and Wall Street futures
were flat, although it was more to do with the
renewed rise in both global bond yields and the dollar, that
will ultimately mean tighter financial conditions.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was closing down 0.65%, with Australian shares
down 1.2% and Seoul's KOSPI 0.5% lower. Hong
Kong's Hang Seng turned around from small gains to fall
0.75% and Chinese A-shares fell 1%
"It's classic pre-central-bank-meeting price action," said
Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index in Sydney,
again referring to the 1145 GMT and 1230 GMT and ECB
announcement and news conference.
"It's the most exciting meeting since (Christine Lagarde)
has been at the helm, since Draghi was here - 'whatever it
takes'."
YEN LOWS
The other major focus for global investors was on the
backsliding Japanese yen, which dropped to a 20-year low against
the dollar of 134.56 before regaining a little ground. It
is also nearing crucial levels against China's yuan which are
highly sensitive for Asia.
The Japanese currency has been weighed down by a widening
policy divergence, with the Bank of Japan remaining one of the
few global central banks not signalling higher interest rates at
present.
The global dollar index, which is up nearly 7% this
year, was holding steady at 102.51, and the euro was flat ahead
of the ECB meeting at $1.0719 and testing 1.05 against
the neighbouring Swiss franc.
The U.S. 10-year yield ticked up on Thursday to
3.0344% from a U.S. close of 3.029% on Wednesday and the
two-year yield climbed to 2.7887% compared with a
U.S. close of 2.774%.
Adding to concern over European inflation, data showed the
euro zone economy grew much faster in the first quarter than the
previous three months, despite the war in Ukraine.
As investors guess at the size and pace of ECB tightening,
they are also awaiting U.S. consumer price data on Friday which
the White House has said it expects to be "elevated". Economists
expect annual inflation to be 8.3%, according to a Reuters
poll.
On Wednesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell
0.81%, the S&P 500 lost 1.08% and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 0.73%.
"Over the last two weeks, trading has been in a very narrow
range and also based on very low volumes," analysts at ING said
in a note.
"Previous instances of this range trading on low volumes
have usually preceded a sharp down-shift," they cautioned,
adding that the ECB meeting and Friday's U.S. price data were
likely "catalysts for a more bearish outlook".
