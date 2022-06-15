Europe imports more South African coal as Russian ban looms

* Graphic: https://graphics.reuters.com/EUROPE-COAL/SAFRICA/dwvkrmgwxpm/
JOHANNESBURG, June 15 (Reuters) - European countries,
scrambling to secure alternatives to Russian coal, imported 40%
more coal from South Africa's main export hub in the first five
months of this year than over the whole of 2021, figures
obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.
South Africa's Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) delivered
3,240,752 tonnes of coal to European countries by end-May this
year, 15% of RBCT's overall exports, up from 2,321,190 (4%) in
2021, the figures showed.
Starting the second week of August, Russian coal imports
will be banned in the European Union, part of wide-ranging
sanctions on Moscow.
RBCT did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
RBCT usually provides figures annually, and does not give a
comprehensive breakdown of export destinations.
The Netherlands, Italy, France, Spain, Denmark, Poland,
Germany, and Ukraine have received coal from RBCT so far this
year. Some of them only began importing from RBCT after Russia
invaded Ukraine on Feb 24.
The Netherlands received no coal from RBCT in January or
February, but imported 1.27 million tonnes of coal from the
terminal in March, April and May, with volumes increasing each
month. It was the fourth top recipient of RBCT coal, accounting
for 5.76% of total volumes.
France's coal imports from RBCT jumped nearly seven-fold,
from just 68,005 tonnes over the whole of last year to 464,432
tonnes so far this year.
Spain, Poland and Germany did not import any coal from RBCT
last year. In the first five months of this year, Spain has
imported 355,250 tonnes, Poland 181,515 tonnes and Germany
157,383 tonnes.
Japan, which has also said it would ban Russian coal
imports, received 388,249 tonnes of coal from RBCT since
January, nearly double the tonnage it bought last year.
China, the third biggest importer of coal from RBCT in 2021
with 6.09 million tonnes, did not receive any coal from the
terminal this year, the figures showed, reflecting China's
increased imports of Russian coal.
The surge in exports to Europe came despite a backdrop of
poor performance at RBCT, underscoring the missed opportunity
for South Africa as prices of the fossil fuel shot up.
Poor maintenance, a lack of locomotives, and copper cable
theft have eroded South Africa's state-owned freight rail
services which transport coal to RBCT and other ports. Some
miners are using trucks to get their coal to port
instead.
RBCT exported 22,057,587 tonnes of coal in the first five
months of 2022. At that rate, RBCT will again see a drop in
annual exports after its 2021 tonnages were the lowest since
1996.
