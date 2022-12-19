Europe must boost green industry agenda in U.S. inflation act response - Franco-German paper

BERLIN, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The European response to the
U.S. Inflation Reduction Act should involve boosting efforts to
develop an ambitious green industrial policy agenda, according
to a joint German-French proposal provided to Reuters by the
German economy ministry.
The paper proposed four objectives to support such a policy,
including retaining a strong industrial base and diversifying
Europe's access to green technologies and resources.
