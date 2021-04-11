Europe needs a more ambitious COVID recovery plan, says France's Beaune

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - The European Union must shoot
for a more ambitious COVID-19 recovery plan than the landmark
750 billion euro stimulus agreed last summer after the
epidemic's first wave, French European Affairs Minister Clement
Beaune said on Sunday.
Beaune said Europe must not repeat errors made after the
global financial crisis a decade ago and this time should
underpin the recovery with investment, in fifth-generation (5G)
wireless networks, green and digital technologies, among others.
Asked in an interview on LCI television how much would be
needed, Beaune said: "No doubt something like a doubling (of the
existing fund).
"The economic response has to be more ambitious," he said.
Beaune said he hoped the EU's 27 member states would ratify
the recovery fund by May and that the 750 billion euros would be
available from the summer.
France is due to receive 40 billion euros under the scheme.
EU governments are still submitting detailed spending plans
for their share of the pot, and frustration is growing in Paris
and some other capitals at the slow speed of disbursing the
money.
In an interview published on Saturday, European Council
President Charles Michel said he did not share the view held by
some that the EU's recovery fund was insufficient when compared
with the U.S. spending plan.
