Europe rolls out vaccines in bid to leave pandemic behind

* Goal to offer vaccine to all adults through 2021
* EU has secured contracts for 2 billion-plus doses
* Frontline workers, elderly are among those prioritised
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Europe launches a cross-border
vaccination programme of unprecedented scale on Sunday as part
of efforts to end a COVID-19 pandemic that has crippled
economies and claimed more than 1.7 million lives around the
world.
The region of 450 million people has secured contracts with
a range of suppliers for over two billion vaccine doses and has
set a goal for all adults to be inoculated during 2021.
While Europe has some of the best-resourced healthcare
systems in the world, the sheer scale of the effort means that
some countries are calling on retired medics to help out while
others have loosened rules for who is allowed to give the
injections.
With surveys pointing to high levels of hesitancy towards
the vaccine in countries from France to Poland, leaders of the
27-country European Union are promoting it as the best chance of
getting back to something like normal life next year.
"We are starting to turn the page on a difficult year,"
Ursula von der Leyen, president of the Brussels-based European
Commission coordinating the programme, said in a tweet.
"Vaccination is the lasting way out of the pandemic."
After European governments were criticised for failing to
work together to counter the spread of the virus in early 2020,
the goal this time is to ensure that there is equal access to
the vaccines across the entire region.
But even then, Hungary on Saturday jumped the gun on the
official roll-out by starting to administer shots of the vaccine
developed by Pfizer and BioNTech to frontline
workers at hospitals in the capital Budapest.
Countries including France, Germany, Italy, Austria,
Portugal and Spain are planning to begin mass vaccinations,
starting with health workers on Sunday. Outside the EU, Britain,
Switzerland and Serbia have already started in recent weeks.
The distribution of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot presents tough
challenges. The vaccine uses new mRNA technology and must be
stored at ultra-low temperatures of around -80 degrees Celsius
(-112°F).
France, which received its first shipment of the two-dose
vaccine on Saturday, will start administering it in the greater
Paris area and in the Burgundy-Franche-Comte region.
Germany, meanwhile, said trucks were on their way to deliver
the vaccine to care homes for the elderly, which are first in
line to receive the vaccine on Sunday.
Beyond hospitals and care homes, sports halls and convention
centres emptied by lockdown measures will become venues for mass
inoculations.
In Italy, temporary solar-powered healthcare pavilions will
spring up in town squares around the country, designed to look
like five-petalled primrose flowers, a symbol of spring.
In Spain, doses are being delivered by air to its island
territories and the North African enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla.
Portugal is establishing separate cold storage units for its
Atlantic archipelagos of Azores and Madeira.
"A window of hope has now opened, without forgetting that
there is a very difficult fight ahead," Portuguese Health
Minister Marta Temido told reporters.
