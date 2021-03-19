Europe's COVID-19 setbacks risk another summer travel washout

* Summer season crucial to airline balance sheets
* Lockdowns, slow vaccine rollout stoke concern
* Latest reversals seen hitting bookings
LONDON/PARIS, March 19 (Reuters) - Europe's airlines and
travel sector are bracing for a second lost summer, with rebound
hopes increasingly challenged by a hobbled COVID-19 vaccine
rollout, resurgent infections and new lockdowns.
Airline and travel stocks fell on Friday after Paris and
much of northern France shut down for a month, days after Italy
introduced stiff business and movement curbs for most of the
country including Rome and Milan.
The setbacks hit recovery prospects for the crucial peak
season, whose profits typically tide airlines through winter,
when most carriers lose money even in good times.
"If there's no confidence there, demand just doesn't come
back," said Dublin-based Alton Aviation consultant Leah Ryan,
who expects the bad news on vaccines and lockdowns to hurt
already weak bookings.
The summer outlook also has been dented by rising infections
in Greece and elsewhere, and a suspension of AstraZeneca's
vaccine by a number of European countries over health
fears. Several countries announced resumption of use of the
AstraZeneca shot this week after the European Medicines Agency
said the benefits clearly outweigh its risks.
Airlines that have already racked up billions in debt face
further strain that some may not survive without fresh funds.
British Airways owner IAG raised 1.2 billion euros
($1.43 billion) in a bond issue on Thursday, saying the cushion
would protect it from a drawn-out slump.
A patchy stop-start summer may pose fewer difficulties for
low-cost airlines such as Ryanair and Wizz Air,
which can redeploy planes quickly between routes.
But Ryanair's home market expects to keep strict travel
curbs in place at least throughout June, Irish health official
Ronan Glynn said on Thursday, citing the "deteriorating
situation internationally" and emerging more contagious virus
variants.
Ryanair shares traded 4.2% lower on Friday, with IAG down 4%
and easyJet and Wizz both down 3.5%. Rebound hopes had driven
travel stocks higher over the past month, led by IAG's 25% gain.
While ultra-low cost carriers can take the pain of another
summer washout, analysts say, rivals such as easyJet and
Virgin Atlantic could face renewed balance-sheet pressures. Air
France-KLM is also seeking to raise capital and reduce
debt from last year's 10.4 billion-euro bailout.
The Franco-Dutch airline group aims to fly more than 50% of
pre-crisis capacity this year, compared with 40%-50% for
Lufthansa - targets that could still prove ambitious.
"MAJOR HIT"
"There's a risk of an increased number of bankruptcies
particularly between now and the end of the year," Alexandre de
Juniac, head of global airline body IATA, told Reuters.
The latest whiplash in recovery sentiment extends from
airlines into hospitality industries and the broader economy,
penalizing tourism-dependent Mediterranean countries.
"Virus numbers are going up, the vaccine rollout is falling
behind and there is a risk that Europe could lose a second
summer," Morgan Stanley economist Jacob Nell said, predicting a
"major hit to the southern economies".
The weak European outlook contrasts with optimistic messages
from U.S. airline CEOs, who this week reported rising spring and
summer leisure bookings across the country, as the U.S.
vaccination campaign gained momentum and coronavirus
restrictions are eased.
United Airlines said it could halt its cash burn
this month, excluding debt and severance payments.
Thanks to its faster progress on vaccinations, the UK
outbound market has been seen as key to the coming European peak
season.
But rising European infection rates could threaten those
plans too. Greece became Britain's biggest source of imported
cases when the countries opened a travel corridor last summer,
according to an official UK study published this week.
Instead, the faster pace of vaccinations in Britain and the
United States could bring a transatlantic rebound – potentially
flipping the conventional wisdom that short-haul will recover
first.
"These two countries are leading the G20," with shots
administered to 40% of the population in Britain and one-third
in the United States, UBS aviation analyst Jarrod Castle said.
"The North Atlantic could open up between (them) before
other European markets, which would be greatly beneficial for
British Airways."
($1 = 0.8398 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah Young and Laurence Frost; Additional
reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin and Tracy Rucinski in
Chicago; Editing by Susan Fenton and Bill Berkrot)