LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Northwest Europe has
experienced much warmer than normal temperatures since early
October, delaying the onset of the heating season and ensuring
gas storage is near maximum levels ahead of the winter.
Benchmark gas futures prices for nearby months have already
slumped as storage space starts to run out, while inventories
continue to accumulate at unusually fast rates for the time of
year.
The maturing futures contract for deliveries in November has
fallen to around €100 per megawatt-hour, from €200 at the start
of September.
Calendar spreads from November through January have shifted
into contango as inventories are expected to be plentiful in the
first part of winter.
Temperatures across northwest Europe fell faster than normal
in the second half of September, an early end to the summer and
chilly start to autumn.
Since then, however, temperatures have been broadly stable
or risen slightly, making the weather much milder than usual.
By Oct. 4, Frankfurt had experienced 79 heating degree days
compared with a long-term seasonal average of only 33.
By Oct. 24, however, the number of heating degree days (125)
had fallen slightly below the long-term average (132).
MAXIMUM STORAGE
The combination of mild temperatures and exceptionally high
prices has ensured gas storage has continued to fill for longer
and at a faster rate than usual.
By Oct. 24, storage in the European Union and the United
Kingdom (EU28) had reached 1,055 terawatt-hours (TWh), the
third-highest seasonal level on record.
Inventories are now 128 TWh (14% or 1.20 standard
deviations) above the 10-year seasonal average for 2012-2021
(“Aggregated gas storage inventory”, Gas Infrastructure Europe,
Oct. 26).
This year’s storage refill has been the fastest ever, as the
region has paid any price to amass inventories and protect
itself from a possible disruption of pipeline supplies from
Russia.
The refill is also continuing much later into the autumn
than usual. In the seven days to Oct. 24, inventories climbed at
a record rate of 1.8 TWh per day, at a time when storage has
often peaked in previous years.
As a result, EU28 storage has reached 93.6% of its maximum
capacity, the third-highest on record, and is set to rise even
further.
Temperatures in northwest Europe are predicted to remain at
or above normal between November and January according to the
European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts.
If that proves correct, the refill season will continue into
early November, with inventories peaking at near-record levels,
and delaying the start of the depletion season until mid or even
late November.
But with inventories now close to the maximum, there is
limited scope to add to them further, and prices have begun to
fall to encourage more consumption and divert more gas to Asia.
END OF WINTER
Futures prices for January and especially February onwards
have remained higher owing to greater uncertainty about weather
forecasts and their impact on inventories in the second half of
the winter.
In an “average” winter, only 6% of total heating demand
occurs before Oct. 26, so the relatively warm start provides
very little information on how cold the season is likely to be
as a whole.
Two-thirds of all demand normally occurs between Nov. 19 and
March 12, with half of all demand concentrated between Dec. 5
and Feb. 24.
Current forecasts are for temperatures to remain close to or
above average throughout this period, but accuracy deteriorates
fairly quickly over longer time horizons.
It will be another six to eight weeks before likely seasonal
demand and therefore the inventory situation towards the end of
winter starts to become clearer.
If the peak consumption season proves colder than currently
forecast, significant reductions in demand will still be needed
to preserve stocks for the end of winter.
