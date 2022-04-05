LONDON, April 5 (Reuters) - Europe’s gas inventories have
ended the winter a little below normal but much more comfortable
than seemed likely three months ago thanks to mild weather and
ultra-high prices that have maximised imports and discouraged
consumption.
Storage sites across the European Union and the United
Kingdom (EU28) held an estimated 294 Terawatt-hours (TWh) of gas
on April 1, according to preliminary estimates from Gas
Infrastructure Europe.
Gas inventories were 61 TWh (17%) or around 0.54 standard
deviations below the previous 10-year average for the time of
year (https://tmsnrt.rs/38uCc4m).
But the situation has improved significantly since
Christmas, when stocks were expected to fall to just 215 TWh by
April 1, which would have been 142 TWh (40%) or 1.22 standard
deviations below average.
Temperatures have been warmer than normal, especially since
the turn of the year, which has curbed gas consumption and eased
pressure on stocks.
The cumulative number of heating degree days at Frankfurt in
Germany has been more than 11% below the long-term average.
Equally important, record futures prices in Europe have
encouraged LNG suppliers to export there rather than to Asia,
while high prices have also discouraged consumption by power
generators and industrial users.
As a result, the post-winter low in stocks occurred on March
19, 11-12 days earlier than the median over the last decade, and
they are now rising slightly.
Total depletion of inventories from last year’s post-summer
high to this year’s post-winter low was 578 TWh, only slightly
higher than average over the last decade (561 TWh) and below
average for the last five years (651 TWh).
Market attention has now turned to refilling storage and
accumulating inventories ahead of next winter but the rebuilding
starts from a reasonably comfortable baseline.
If inventories accumulate in line with the average for the
last 10 years, they are expected to reach 871 TWh by the start
of October.
Inventories would then be around the same level as last year
although still 61 TWh (7%) below the average for the last
decade.
In practice, very high gas prices will continue to encourage
maximum imports and discourage consumption, which is likely to
refill storage faster than usual.
Provided pipeline imports from Russia are not interrupted or
sanctioned, and that is a critical assumption, high prices
should ensure inventories are above average before next winter.
John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own
(Writing by John Kemp; Editing by Susan Fenton)