Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Europe's long and chequered history of rationing

07/26/2022 | 11:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Heatwave in Seville

(Reuters) - A pact clinched by European Union countries on Tuesday to voluntarily curb demand for gas as they brace for further cuts in Russian supplies has once again raised the prospect of outright rationing across the continent.

Through war, siege and social strife, Europe has a long and often painful history of rationing everything from food to fuel and water, sometimes with unintended consequences.

Here is a brief timeline of some of those episodes.

1793-94 - The food crisis in the chaotic aftermath of the 1789 French Revolution led Maximilien Robespierre's government to seek to control grain from the fields right up to the mouths of consumers under a rationing system backed by the guillotine. Its harshness finally led to Robespierre's fall from power and his execution.

1914-18 - Many combatant nations of World War One suffered food shortages as a result of the conflict, naval blockades and hoarding. German food controls were infamously accompanied by unappetising ersatz foods such as "K-Brot", a bread substitute made from ingredients ranging from dried potatoes to straw. Malnutrition was widespread as a result.

1940 - Britain introduced a food ration system a year after entering World War Two, with each man, woman and child allotted coupons for the purchase of basic foodstuffs including sugar, meat, fats, bacon and cheese. Fruit and vegetables were not rationed and people were encouraged to grow their own. Numerous studies have since pointed to the benefical health effect of the diet. Food rationing did not end completely until 1954.

1945 - After the war, rationing behind the Communist-run Iron Curtain was widespread but also varied greatly between countries. In Hungary it largely affected non-essential items ranging from cars to telephone lines - with years-long waiting lists as a result. In Poland it was more severe, covering sugar, cigarettes, shoes, petrol, meat and basic food essentials and led to hunger demonstrations and the growth of the Solidarity movement by the early 1980s. "Do you know what a Polish sandwich looks like? A meat ration card between two bread ration tickets," went a dark Hungarian joke of the time.

1973 - The oil embargo by Arab exporting states plunged Europe into a deep energy crisis and forced a range of consumption-limiting measures. West Germany, Denmark, Italy and others banned driving on a Sunday; France lowered speed limits and stopped TV broadcasting at 11:00 pm to encourage people to go to bed. Britain was spared petrol rationing thanks to its North Sea oil but in London's West End, some department stores resorted to old gas lighting to save electricity. In Sweden, rationing and public campaigns led to longer term changes which meant the use of petroleum products had fallen by around 16% by 1980.

(Reporting by Europe bureaus, compiled by Mark John; editing by Gareth Jones)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHEESE FUTURES (CSC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.00% 2.207 End-of-day quote.25.37%
FEEDER CATTLE?FUTURES (GF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.17% 179 End-of-day quote.8.79%
LIVE CATTLE (LE) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.04% 137.7 End-of-day quote.-1.66%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.31% 105.07 Delayed Quote.32.85%
WTI -0.42% 95.966 Delayed Quote.25.94%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:42aEurope's long and chequered history of rationing
RE
11:41aAlex Jones defamation trial begins over Sandy Hook shooting
RE
11:37aBuilding confidence key challenge for Colombia's next president - Moody's
RE
11:32aPence warns about focus on 2020 election as Trump returns to Washington
RE
11:30aU.S. to sell additional 20 million barrels of oil from strategic reserve
RE
11:28aPope apology tour of Canada continues with stadium Mass
RE
11:24aUkraine says it can save nearly $5.5 billion by postponing debt repayments
RE
11:22aSpain raises inflation forecast for 2022, lowers GDP growth target for 2023
RE
11:20aKenyan electricity producer KenGen adds 86 MW to grid from geothermal plant
RE
11:19aU.S. House delays consideration of stablecoin bill - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Microsoft, UnitedHealth, American Express, EOG..
2SIEMENS AG : Jefferies maintains a Buy rating
3Analysis-U.S. LNG exports to Europe on track to surpass Biden promise
4China battery maker Gotion raises $685 million in Swiss listing
5GM reaffirms full-year profit forecast, but prepares for possible slowd..

HOT NEWS