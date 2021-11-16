Europe's planned rival to Visa and Mastercard appeals for public funding

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A planned pan-European payments
network backed by 22 banks to compete with U.S. duo Mastercard
and Visa appealed on Tuesday for public money, saying its
private backers were not prepared to stump up all the cash
needed.
The European Payments Initiative (EPI) was launched last
year and is seeking to get more banks and other players in
payments on board by December to finalise plans to start rolling
out its instant and card payments network.
"Public funding would be nice," EPI Chief Executive Martina
Weimert told an event held by the European Payments Institutions
Federation. "Let's not hide it - it's going to be a massive
investment. It's expensive."
Retailers say they are not ready to pay for it, while banks
and other EPI shareholders "can carry only so much", Weimert
said, without giving details on the investment needed.
Deutsche Bank, UniCredit, BNP Paribas
, ING, Societe Generale and
Sabadell are among the 22 banks from seven EU countries,
including France, Germany and Spain who are backing the venture.
The European Union has been keen to achieve strategic
autonomy in financial services, such as by cutting reliance on
U.S. Mastercard and Visa for cross-border card payments. It's
unclear whether that will extend to financial backing for EPI.
Weimert said EPI was now in a "critical phase" of decision
making over the next few weeks.
It will build a new system and largely replace a plethora of
national systems to reduce fragmentation and overlaps in
payments, she said, aiming to launch in 2022 peer-to-peer
transactions based on instant payments, followed by e-commerce.
"It is a major shift so it will take time. Anybody who tells
you it's an easy call and let's do it quick and dirty, well it's
not really looking to transform the European ecosystem," Weimert
added.
