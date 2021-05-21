Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Europe summer travel awaits the green light

05/21/2021 | 08:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IATA Economics' Chart of the Week

Europe summer travel awaits the green light

21 May 2021

2021 vs 2019 bookings from the UK, 7-day MA

60%

May 7th:

Green list: Gibraltar,

Iceland, Portugal

UK traffic light

40%

list is announced

20%

0%

-20%

Amber list: France,

Germany, Greece,

-40%

Italy, Spain

Red list: Turkey, UAE

-60%

-80%

-100%

2021-Apr-072021-Apr-14

2021-Apr-212021-Apr-282021-May-05

2021-May-12

Source: IATA Economics using data from DDS

  • As of May 17th, the United Kingdom has administered 84.5 vaccine doses per 100 inhabitants. Together with low new COVID cases, this has allowed the government to start lifting restrictions. A "Green list" of 12 territories to which travel without quarantine is allowed has been published, initially on May 7th.
  • The decision is critical mostly for European countries as long-haul travel is still restrained, For example, while Australia is on the green list, it remains off-limits from the UK as entry to Australia remains strictly controlled. The green line in the chart shows bookings from UK to Gibraltar, Iceland and Portugal. These leisure destinations represented ~6% of international Europe travel from the UK in 2019. Bookings to these countries made after the announcement rose significantly, c.40% above pre-crisis volumes.
  • However, the "Amber list" and any moves from "Amber" to "Green" is crucial for the European summer recovery. Amber includes most of the main summer travel markets for the UK and the conditions of travel in Amber remain restrictive with a quarantine of 10 days - the five leisure destinations included in the chart amounted to 51% of international UK-Europe travel in 2019. Bookings to amber list countries stagnated at c.80% below pre-crisis levels after the announcement. Within the "Red list", bookings for travel to Turkey, as well the UAE - outside Europe but an important connecting market from the UK - declined after the decision was made.
  • The strong increase in bookings for summer travel after the UK announcement illustrates that there is pent-up demand for travel. However, for the recovery suggested by the UK bookings to extend to other European markets, better cooperation between governments is necessary ahead of the approching summer season. Airlines need transparency in order to plan their operations, and the stakes are high. In 2019, travel during the June-August period represented a third of total passenger revenues within Europe. Hence, securing those revenues will be important for airlines to limit losses.

Terms and Conditions for the use of this IATA Economics Report and its contents can be found here: www.iata.org/economics-terms

IATA Economics

By using this IATA Economics Report and its contents in any manner, you agree that the IATA Economics Report Terms and Conditions apply

economics@iata.org

to you and agree to abide by them. If you do not accept these Terms and Conditions, do not use this report.

version: iOSand Android

www.iata.org/economics

See the mobile

Disclaimer

IATA - International Air Transport Association published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2021 12:22:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:27aFutures extend recovery ahead of U.S. business surveys
RE
08:27aSOLSTAD OFFSHORE  : Invitation to Presentation of First Quarter 2021 Results
AQ
08:27aCONDUENT INC  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:27aHEALTHSTREAM INC  : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
08:27aEPISODE #7 OF PHISHY BUSINESS : Generation Z – the Born Digital Generation with Bob Wigley
PU
08:27aVIA OPTRONICS  : Announces Acquisition of Germaneers (Form 6-K)
PU
08:26aPUBLIC JOINT STOCK MAGNIT  : Magnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment
EQ
08:26aMagnit Announces the Coupon Yield Payment
DJ
08:25aApril 2021 crude steel production
PU
08:24aASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL  : Pope Francis to get first electric popemobile from U.S. firm Fisker
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar set for weekly loss as taper jitters subside
3Oil set for weekly loss on Iran nuclear talks
4AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC : AMIGO : UK lender Amigo's shares tumble as future in limbo
5EURO STOXX 50 : EUROSTOXX 50 : European stocks flat as Richemont jump offsets UK slide

HOT NEWS