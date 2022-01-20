Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Europe threatens 'massive' sanctions if Russia attacks Ukraine

01/20/2022 | 06:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
U.S. Secretary of State Blinken visits Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) -The European Union threatened "massive" economic sanctions if Moscow attacks Ukraine, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken rallied allies on Thursday ahead of last-ditch crisis talks with Russia aimed at preventing war.

Western countries are seeking to present a united diplomatic front before Blinken meets Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, widely seen as one of the last chances to stop Russia from launching a new attack.

Blinken visited Kyiv on Wednesday and met German, French and British ministers on Thursday in Berlin. On Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden gave his clearest indication yet that he believes a Russian attack is likely.

"My guess is he will move in," Biden said of Russian President Vladimir Putin. "He has to do something."

Western countries say they fear Russia is planning a new assault against Ukraine, nearly eight years after its forces entered Ukraine and seized the Crimea peninsula. Russia has massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's border in recent months. It denies planning an attack but says it could take unspecified military action unless a list of demands are met, including a promise from NATO never to admit Kyiv.

Biden and other Western leaders have threatened to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia if it attacks Ukraine again. Russia, under sanctions since 2014, has largely brushed off the threat.

'WE ARE PREPARED'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who heads the EU executive, said Europe would respond to a new attack "with massive economic and financial sanctions. The transatlantic community stands firm in this."

"We do not accept Russia's attempt to divide Europe into spheres of influence," she said. "If attacks happen, we are prepared."

The Kremlin said on Thursday that U.S. warnings of possible disastrous consequences for Russia would not help reduce tensions over Ukraine and could even destabilise the situation further.

Blinken vowed https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blinken-says-russian-attack-ukraine-could-come-very-short-notice-2022-01-19 in Kyiv on Wednesday that Washington would pursue diplomacy as long as it could. In Berlin, he will give a speech that will try to cast the crisis over Ukraine as a critical moment for the rules-based international order, a State Department official said.

Moscow presented the West with a list of security demands at talks last week that produced no breakthrough.

Repeated rounds of economic sanctions since 2014 have had scant impact on Russian policy, with Moscow, Europe's main energy supplier, calculating that the West would stop short of steps serious enough to interfere with gas exports. U.S. and European officials say there are still strong financial measures that have not been tried.

Germany signalled https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/germany-signals-it-could-halt-gas-pipeline-if-russia-invades-ukraine-2022-01-18 on Tuesday that it could halt Nord Stream 2, a new gas pipeline from Russia that skirts Ukraine, if Moscow invades.

Russia has moved troops to Belarus for what it calls joint military exercises, and also has forces based in a breakaway region of Moldova, giving it options to attack Ukraine from four sides. Eight years ago it seized Crimea and backed separatist forces who took control of large parts of eastern Ukraine.

Russia denies planning a new invasion but says it feels menaced by Kyiv's growing ties with the West. It wants to prevent Ukraine ever joining NATO and for the alliance to pull back troops and weapons from eastern Europe.

(Reporting by Simon Lewis, Benoit Van Overstraeten, Marine Strauss and Dmitry Antonov, Writing by Peter Graff, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

By Simon Lewis


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION -6.38% 59.01 Delayed Quote.-13.12%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.64% 76.6425 Delayed Quote.2.67%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:57aU.S. insurer Travelers posts record profit on investment returns
RE
06:56aVedanta resources seeks to be zero-carbon by 2050, plans to invest $5 bln in medium term to reduce carbon footprint
RE
06:56aVedanta resources plans to create $10 bln fund to bid for indian govt's stake in bpcl, other assets - chairman
RE
06:50aMerck senior executive Frank Clyburn to step down
RE
06:49aTurkish lira firms as c.bank holds rates; Russian bonds fall
RE
06:49aEMA : In january 2022, prac concluded that transverse myelitis should be added to the product information as a side effect of astrazeneca vaccine
RE
06:48aEma says for spikevax, product information will be updated to include paraesthesia (unusual feeling in the skin) as a rare side effect
RE
06:47aEMA : Assessment of whether vaccination can cause capillary leak syndrome (is ongoing for pfizer and moderna covid-19 vaccines
RE
06:47aU.s. cia chief made secret visit to europe ahead of blinken’s trip - wsj
RE
06:47aFRENCH GOVERNMENT SPOKESMAN ATTAL : Prime minister will issue a detailed timetable this evening over possible easing of covid measures
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street sell-off deepens, Nasdaq confirms correction
2Stocks slip in Europe as investors refine Fed hike bets
3PROSUS : From Sell to buy Rating by Goldman Sachs
4China cuts key rates, steps up monetary stimulus to boost economy
5Ascom : achieves solid results in 2021 despite negative impact of compo..

HOT NEWS