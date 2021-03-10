Europe to get 4 mln more Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots this month

March 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on
Wednesday it has reached a deal with drugmakers Pfizer
and BioNTech for the supply of an additional four
million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be delivered this month.
The doses will be supplied in addition to the planned
deliveries, to ease border movement and to tackle virus
hotspots, the Commission said.
"Through their targeted use where they are most needed, in
particular in border regions, these doses will also help ensure
or restore free movement of goods and people," the president of
the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said.
Pfizer had previously committed to supply a total of 500
million vaccine doses to the European Union by the end of 2021.
(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Manojna Maddipatla in
Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)