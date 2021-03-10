Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Europe to get 4 mln more Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots this month

03/10/2021 | 05:21am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 10 (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Wednesday it has reached a deal with drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech for the supply of an additional four million COVID-19 vaccine doses to be delivered this month.

The doses will be supplied in addition to the planned deliveries, to ease border movement and to tackle virus hotspots, the Commission said.

"Through their targeted use where they are most needed, in particular in border regions, these doses will also help ensure or restore free movement of goods and people," the president of the Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said.

Pfizer had previously committed to supply a total of 500 million vaccine doses to the European Union by the end of 2021.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong and Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:39aIndian shares end higher for third straight day; Infosys top boost
RE
05:39aUK COVID-19 variant has significantly higher death rate, study finds
RE
05:38aChina considers adjusting investment threshold for STAR Market
RE
05:35aMONEX EUROPE  : Dollar softens yesterday but bear steepening in USTs puts the greenback on the offensive again
PU
05:33aPRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF TURKEY  : Phone Call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the United Kingdom
PU
05:32aBank of Canada's next move to be tapering asset purchases
RE
05:31aGameStop shares surge in early deals, on course to extend rally
RE
05:26aGold edges down as U.S. yields, dollar firm
RE
05:25aMyanmar fuel imports plunge in Feb as protests disrupt trade - sources
RE
05:21aEurope to get 4 mln more Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 shots this month
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla surges almost 20%, biggest daily rise in a year
3ANALYSIS: Iran slips record volume of oil into China, reaches out to Asian clients for trade resumption
4Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package clears procedural vote in U.S. House
5OKTA, INC. : VERKADA SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS AT TESLA, HUNDREDS MORE BUSINESSES BREACHED: hackers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ