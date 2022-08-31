Europe to get Omicron-adapted vaccines within days of EU approval - MEP Liese
08/31/2022 | 06:38am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - Omicron-adapted vaccines will be delivered to the European Union within days of regulatory approval, a European member of parliament, Peter Liese, said on Wednesday.
The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to make a decision later this week on vaccines made by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech tailored to target the older Omicron variant BA.1 as well as the original strain that emerged in China.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in London; editing by Jason Neely)